disappointment for Lucie Bertaud, finalist of Koh-Lanta, beaten by TKO

While leading the fight against the Venezuelan Karla Benitez, the French fighter Lucie Bertaud, finalist of Koh-Lanta, lost by TKO on Saturday during the Hexagone MMA 2 event at the Zénith in Paris.

A fatal nudge. And a huge egg under the right eye. No victory for Lucie Bertaud for her comeback in the cage. More than a year after her last fight, the Frenchwoman was eagerly awaited against the Venezuelan Karla Benitez on Saturday at the Zénith de Paris for the Hexagone MMA 2 event. But if she led the discussions well, she was surprised by a more experienced opponent who had 35 fights in MMA (19-15-1) and even more in Thai boxing.

Beaten by TKO on a terrible nudge, Lucie Bertaud accused the blow after his defeat: “She had the right strategy, commented hot the finalist of Koh Lanta live on RMC Sport 1. Normally my strength is the “cage control”. She managed to manage it perfectly. It is linked to her experience. She has 35 fights, I have five. Thirty fights of difference, it is ambitious as a challenge. But I believed in it. She took me where I was strong, with “cage control.” I quickly understood that I had to do only boxing with her. It worked well but after a while my eye started to close. I could only see one eye, it was a bit boring. “

Applauded by her fans, especially her former partners from Koh Lanta, the fighter, very moved, thanked them warmly in the octagon: “Thank you all for your support in victory as in defeat. I would have liked you. make a lot more proud, I had a lot of pressure. I love you very much. “

In the main event, Frenchman Karl Amassou became Hexagon MMA world champion after a huge submission on Andre Santo in the first round.