Discover the A220-300, Air France’s new Airbus – Economy







This is Air France’s new machine. A 148-seat medium-haul signed Airbus, called “Le Bourget” and delivered to the airline at the end of September. This Sunday, October 31, he transported his first customers from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to Berlin and Venice. Monday, November 1, it will be sent to Barcelona, ​​on the 6 to Milan.

In July 2019, Air France-KLM had ordered 60 A220-300 aircraft for a price of nearly $ 5.5 billion. Six units will be delivered by the end of 2021 and 15 in 2022. The new model will eventually replace the A318 and A319, short and medium-haul of the company. Also, from winter, the A220-300 will fly to Bologna, Rome, Lisbon and Copenhagen, at the rate of its deliveries.

What does this new model look like?

With its five seats per row in a 3-2 configuration, this is called a single-aisle.

The single-aisle aircraft sector is marked by fierce competition between the French Airbus and the American Boeing. (Air France)

In this category, it is the aircraft “the most innovative and the most efficient”, assures Air France, all in modesty. At the front, up to eight rows are dedicated to the Business cabin, with one in two free seats. Air France promises the “widest on the market at 48 cm” seats. With a cost per seat reduced by 10% compared to the planes that the A220-300 replaces.





Each chair is equipped with individual USB sockets and a tablet or smartphone holder is integrated on the backrest (Air France)

To get a clear idea of ​​the device, the company offers a virtual tour on its website.

A first step towards reducing CO2 emissions

Airbus revealed in spring 2021 that its 566 planes delivered in 2020 should emit a total of 440 million tonnes of CO2 throughout their operation. Getting rid of the image of the big polluter is a real issue in the aviation industry. With the A220-300, the emphasis is therefore logically placed on the vehicle’s environmental performance. 20% less CO2 and fuel emissions than the A318s and A319s it replaces, promises Air France. And -34% of noise emissions.

Figures put forward as the

“Flight shaming”, this shame of flying for ecological reasons. “By 2030, the company will have reduced all its CO2 emissions per passenger / km by 50% compared to 2005”, reminds the Air France press release. Ensuring that “the renewal of the fleet is the first lever of decarbonisation available in the short term”.

In the meantime, the first concern of the French company remains economic. Air France-KLM had lost 7.1 billion euros in 2020, its turnover had collapsed by 59% compared to 2019. After a “beautiful summer season” in 2021, the group fully intends to continue this dynamic, in particular thanks to the gradual reopening of borders. To keep a smile, there’s nothing like brand new planes.