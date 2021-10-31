Does France keep copies of the works of art that it returns to Benin? – Release

Before they left for Benin, the 26 royal treasures of Abomey, preserved by the Quai-Branly, were the subject of photographic or x-ray backups, which must be used for research.

France is preparing to return to Benin 26 works of art from the royal palaces of Abomey, taken in 1892 as war booty. Until then stored at the Quai-Branly museum in Paris, these royal objects should reach Cotonou on November 9. Before their final return, you want to know if France has kept copies, in one form or another, of these treasures.

Contacted by CheckNews, the Quai-Branly museum confirms that “The 26 objects that will be returned to Benin have all benefited from a detailed condition report and an HD photography campaign”. Some works have benefited from more in-depth safeguards. “The nine objects exhibited in the permanent collections have benefited from photogrammetric imaging, which allows the creation of 3D models of the objects”, specifies the museum, who insists that “The goal is not to recreate copies of the works but to have digital duplicates for study and research”. On this point, the French museum assures that “All the documentation resulting from the analyzes is shared with our Beninese partners”.





X-ray radiography

“In order to see what is the construction of these objects, the metallic inclusions and identify possible caches for magical charges”, five objects also have “Been investigated by X-ray radiography”, indicates the museum. These are the three bochios of the kings of Abomey, these statues representing the kings Ghézo (man-bird), Glélé (man-lion) and Béhanzin (man-fish), as well as two large thrones. Joined by CheckNews, the physicist Emmanuel Vartanian, who heads the company Res Artes, responsible for carrying out the x-rays of the three bochios, indicates that these analyzes took place in 2019.

The director of the analytical laboratory indicates that his company “Works regularly” with the Quai-Branly museum to analyze other works. It confirms that the x-ray radiography technique, which works like a medical x-ray, “Allows to know the structure of a work, to see if the object is damaged” Where “To identify assembly techniques” which may be useful to researchers.

In general, the Musée du Quai-Branly points out that its collections are the subject of analyzes, more or less in-depth, “In order to improve knowledge of objects, ensure their conservation and support their restoration”. The museum’s heritage and collections department then uses its own examination and analysis tools, or calls on universities or private laboratories for the more technical examinations.