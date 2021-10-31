Donation from Squeezie to ZEvent 2021 at Inoxtag – Breakflip

This Sunday evening, Squeezie made a donation on the Inoxtag stream to make his contribution to ZEvent 2021.

The important thing at ZEvent is to support by contributing to the extent of your means. During this weekend, there were important donations of several thousand euros and among these donations, there is that of Squeezie. Squeezie made a donation of 40,000 euros on the Inoxtag stream, a few hours before the end of the event. If you haven’t been keeping up with recent news, Squeezie was not on the ZEvent 2021 streamer list (because unfortunately he already had things planned) but that did not prevent the youtuber and streamer from supporting the cause!

With the wind in its sails thanks to its record number of viewers in France on Twitch, Inoxtag received the donation from Squeezie for the benefit ofZEvent 2021 association : Action against Hunger.





What donation did Squeezie make at ZEvent 2021?

As you may have read, it was on Inoxtag’s Twitch channel that Squeezie made an extremely large donation of 40,000 euros. This donation was extremely noticed and everyone is talking about it on social networks. Thanks to this donation and others, the ZEvent 2021 jackpot continues to climb since it exceeded 7 million at 8:35 p.m.