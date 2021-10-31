Eliminated from “Dance with the stars”, Lucie Lucas believes she “really gave everything”

Her heart cry, “Mom come home, kids!” “, And his broad smile at the announcement of his elimination on Friday evening, inevitably surprised a little, especially the Internet fans of” Dancing with the stars “. Rather than a soup with a face grimace, the 35-year-old actress, sacrificed by the jury with her partner Anthony Colette, preferred to play the card of sincerity by displaying a kind of relief, after a 7th prime time. The one who embodies “Clem” in the successful TF1 series and campaigns for ecology looks back on this evening and explains her reaction to us.

You went first in this evening. It’s more complicated ?

LUCIE LUCAS. It is rarely an advantage. But above all, I believe that we were up against very talented competitors. Here, I had done my time on the show …

For the first time, the public could vote. Has it changed anything?

A little different atmosphere, yes. Me, I’m always happy to be able to share like that. And then, the public gave us a good mark, it touched me.

Do you have no regrets?



No None. I loved doing the show and really gave it my all, week after week. But now my body was really starting to suffer. And then, I wanted to see my children (ages 11, 9 and 3).

What explains your almost relieved reaction after elimination?

Viewers might not realize it, but it’s really a lot of work, “Dancing with the Stars”. Concretely, I only saw my children on Saturday nights, and I was too exhausted to play with them. After a while, it got difficult.

Wasn’t that too painful anyway?

No, it was very happy and I had a great partner. There was this direct sharing with the public, the troupe side, everything I miss when I’m not doing a live show. And then, I took on a challenge that I thought was impossible for me: I had three children, I don’t play sports, and I didn’t think I knew how to dance at all.

Did this participation bring you anything?