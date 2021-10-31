Elizabeth II weakened: who is the “Grand Paul”, this man who is always present by her side?

For several days, the health of Elizabeth II greatly worries the United Kingdom. This Friday, October 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen of England was to remain at rest for at least two weeks. To watch over her, the queen can count on her courtiers, including the one nicknamed “Tall Paul”.
Elizabeth ii is recovering. While she will celebrate his 70th anniversary of reign – the longest in the history of the United Kingdom – in 2022, and after a start to the month on the hats of wheels, the Queen of England faces health concerns for several days. Buckingham Palace has therefore announced that she must take at least two weeks off.
Elizabeth II can count on the help of her close collaborators to stay at her bedside. Among them his seamstress Angela Kelly and his favorite courtier, Paul Whybrew, also nicknamed “Tall Paul” because of his meter ninety-three.
An appearance alongside James Bond in 2012
“Tall Paul”, 62, is considered indispensable by the monarch. Always at his service, this faithful servant has probably even avoided a tragedy from occurring in the past. In fact, in 1982, an intruder named Michael Fagan, broke into the palace then in the room of Elizabeth II, finding himself face to face with the sovereign. After Queen Elizabeth finally managed to extricate herself from the room, the man found himself face to face with Paul Whybrew. After successfully calming Michael Fagan, “Tall Paul” offered him a glass of whiskey before taking him out of the room and handing him over to the authorities.
Another unusual anecdote. Paul Whybrew also made a appearance in 2012, in a short film shot for the London Olympics. In the pictures, he can be seen walking alongside the Queen and Daniel craig, known worldwide for his role as James Bond.
