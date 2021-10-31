Emmanuel Macron encourages ZEvent 2021 streamers

As ZEvent 2021 gradually comes to an end, the President of the Republic addressed the streamers and viewers of the event to thank them and encourage them.

The ZEvent streamers have been throwing all their strength into battle for several hours now, determined to raise as much money as possible for Action Against Hunger.

As the hours pass, the records of the previous editions fall one after the other. So much so that for many Internet users, there is no doubt that the amount collected will be greater than that collected in 2020 for Amnesty International.

The amount to achieve this may be colossal, the prize pool collected for Amnesty International amounting to nearly 5.7 million, previous editions of the charity marathon have proven one thing, nothing is impossible for the streamers of ZEvent.





Emmanuel Macron encourages streamers and viewers of ZEvent 2021

While on the move in Italy, on the occasion of the G20, Emmanuel Macron thanked and encouraged the streamers and viewers of the event through a video.

“I wanted to thank you because last year I asked you to continue the unity and the results, this is what you are doing to fight against hunger this year”, did he declare.

“I invite the maximum number of French women and Europeans, but also all your support throughout the world to give for Action contre la Faim and to fight against this scourge (…). I wish you the best, good game, but also a good gift and thank you for continuing to stand united for our solidarity ”, he added.

The reaction of Internet users

This message did not fail to make the twittosphere react. If many Internet users have seen these few words with a good eye, others have pointed to an attempt at “recovery”. Still others have not failed to play the humor card.

End of ISF = donations to associations halved.

But he still allows himself a comm – Axel Miko (@AxelMiko) October 30, 2021

I hope you participate in the pro year to do a 1v1 with Billy at 50k – 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐳𝐞 🇫🇯 (@ElHungarinho_) October 30, 2021

At the time of writing, the ZEvent jackpot is close to 3.2 million euros.