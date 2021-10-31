Emmanuel Macron prepares the next EU-AU summit

Emmanuel Macron organized, Saturday, October 30 on the sidelines of the G20, an informal meeting with representatives of the African Union and the European Union. Its objective: to prepare the next EU-AU summit, which will take place during the French presidency.

From our special correspondent in Rome,

This is one of the priorities of the French Presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022: renewing the Europe-Africa relationship. And it is therefore to prepare the organization of the summit, which should take place in Brussels, that the French president wanted to bring together European and African partners. in Rome, in order to have an informal discussion and to be able to say ” stronger things », Explains a diplomatic source, present at this meeting.

The objective is to put in place a more modern governance, with concrete projects, and to come out of these summits which give birth to a declaration in ” 55 points “. The drafting of a more political – and short – text on the principles which overhaul the relationship is under study. It could serve as a preamble to the summit declaration.





All the partners seem to agree to implement this new, more modern governance which could also consist of appointing on each subject – climate, vaccine, vocational training… – European and African champions. This new EU-AU summit could be held on February 17 and 18, 2022, one month after the start of the French presidency of the European Union and two months before the end of the French presidential campaign. Good timing to make it a showcase for Emmanuel Macron.