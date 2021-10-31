Eva Longoria radiant with Cyril Hanouna, Fabienne Carat pregnant… The sublime stars at the Global Gift Gala (PHOTOS)

It is a prestigious audience of stars who met this Saturday, October 30, at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. International godmother of this 10th edition of the Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria illuminated the photocall of the event, appearing very close to Cyril Hanouna.
There were beautiful people this Saturday, October 30, at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Created under the leadership of actress Maria Bravo, Eva Longoria’s best friend, the Global Gift Foundation organized the 10th edition of its prestigious Global Gift Gala, a charity dinner dedicated to raising funds for vulnerable people. International godmother of the event, the former star of Desperate Housewives appeared brighter than ever, displaying a great bond with Cyril Hanouna. Perched on vertiginous pumps, in a magnificent black dress, the 46-year-old actress was pleased to find the host of C8, both visibly delighted to pose together on the red carpet of the photocall.
Eva Longoria, an actress committed to women’s rights
The day before, Eva Longoria had responded to the invitation of Cyril Hanouna in Touch my post. The unforgettable interpreter of Gabrielle Solis presented on the set of the show her event dedicated to disadvantaged women and children. His visit to Cyril Hanouna’s studio was also an opportunity for the star to slip a little compliment very noticed to his host. “You are a very handsome kid”, she told him, causing a half-embarrassed, half-amused reaction from the host.
Music, film and TV stars have responded
In addition to Eva Longoria and Cyril Hanouna, the Global Gift Gala brought together a beautiful audience of personalities. On the red carpet, the photographers present were able to capture the sublime outfits of several Miss France, including Maëva Coucke, Flora Coquerel, Alicia Aylies and Rachel Legrain-Trapani. The luxury hotel has also welcomed football champions (Robert Pirès, accompanied by his partner Jessica), actors (Amaury Nolasco, Line Renaud), artists (rapper Gims, another sponsor of the gala), personalities of the small screen (Bernard Montiel, Benjamin Castaldi, Capucine Anav) or the big winner of The Voice All-Stars Anne Sila. Rather discreet about her pregnancy, Fabienne Carat posted a plump belly, well accompanied by her sister Carole. The ex-actress of More beautiful life, co-presenter of the gala evening alongside Cyril Hanouna, is expecting her first child.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.