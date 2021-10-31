Eva Longoria to fall in a slit dress, in the arms of Gims and Cyril Hanouna

Many personalities met on Saturday evening at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris! The 10th edition of the famous Global Gift Gala was indeed held on October 30, 2021. Arrived in the capital a few days ago, the American actress and producer Eva Longoria brilliantly fulfilled her role of godmother, accompanied by Maître Gims, meanwhile godfather of this philanthropic evening.

On the red carpet, the star of the cult series Desperate Housewives made a splash in her low-cut, slit black dress from Zuhair Murad. Eva Longoria happily reunited with host Cyril Hanouna, she who was the star guest of Do not touch My TV Friday night. This 46-year-old mother was alongside the Spanish Maria Bravo, the founder and president of the Global Gift Gala. On the red carpet, Robert Pirès and his wife Jessica, actor Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), the artist Richard Orlinski and his companion Elisa notably took the pose with her.





Key figures of the show Dance with the stars, Anthony Colette, Maxime Dereymez, Christian Milette and the juror Denitsa Ikonomova were also in the game. They were thus able to cross on the road mat several former Miss France on their thirty-one: Maëva Coucke, Alicia Aylies, Rachel Legrain-Trapani or Flora Coquerel. Capucine Anav, Frédérique Bel, Alban Bartoli, the winner of The Voice All Stars Anne Sila, as well as Bernard Montiel and Yamina Benguigui completed the guest list for this Parisian Global Gift Gala. For her part, the future mother Fabienne Carat has fully displayed her round belly alongside her sister Carole Carat.

With this 10th edition of her Global Gift Gala, María Bravo continues her quest for records in search of a fairer, more equitable, more united world and in which the high profiles of society unconditionally help the most vulnerable. As ambassador of the new premium coffee brand Lingui Yo, associated with the Gala for this anniversary, Gims supported the values ​​carried by this event: respect for the environment and a strong humanitarian commitment, in Africa in particular. The popular performer wishes, among other things, to finance the education of young people in Africa and access to drinking water, to promote local production and know-how, as well as all sectors of African excellence.

Other most famous faces on the international solidarity scene were also present: Chenoa, Amy Jackson and philanthropren Tural Mammadov. Singer Chenoa received the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award.