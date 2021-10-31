experience the Marseille-Cassis 2021 race as if you were there

The start, the atmosphere, behind the scenes of the race, the finish … Find here the 42nd edition of the Marseille-Cassis race live.

The Marseille-Cassis 2021, it starts soon!

For the 42nd edition of this legendary race, find the live and all the highlights here. Our teams, present all along the route on foot, by motorbike or by helicopter, take you for three hours live. On the program: the start of the 18,000 runners, the difficult passage of the Col de la Gineste, and above all the atmosphere despite the forecast rainy weather …

They are in the starting blocks! The 18,000 runners, gathered on Boulevard Michelet, near the Orange Vélodrome, are getting ready to start the 2021 edition of the Marseille-Cassis this Sunday morning. To protect themselves from the rain, some have opted for the traditional K-way, others … for a garbage bag. Others, again, have dressed in festive accessories: multicolored skirts, or even devil horns on this Halloween day.

Over 20 km, high level athletes like these running enthusiasts will run between sea and hill. Superb panoramas in perspective despite the greyness.





Here we go for the runners Elite and preferential SAS who set off on Boulevard Michelet with 10 minutes late. Among the runners to follow for men, the winner of the 2021 European Cup Morhad Amdouni (bib 1) and the participant in the 2021 Olympic marathon Games Hassan Chahdi (bib 2). Among the women, the French 10km champion Mekdes Woldu and the French 5km record holder Liv Westphal, wearing bibs 50 and 51 respectively, are the favorites. Will they be better than the 2019 winners? The Ethipien Olika Adugna had a time of 1h01’10. On the women’s side, the Kenyan Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech finished the race in 1:07:50.

This year, the group of internationally renowned athletes is made up entirely of French people. This 42nd edition is marked by the absence of African runners, in particular Kenyans, who systematically won the medals. Among the runners of the general public SAS, some 50 nationalities will however be present. They will leave in successive waves every 6-8 minutes.