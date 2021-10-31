express preparation, derby … Xavi has stopped his calendar

Zapping Goal! Football club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in figures

Despite Al-Sadd’s press release last night, Xavi is going to train FC Barcelona well. All the Spanish media agree on this. What differs is the arrival schedule of the former legendary leader. According to AS, he will not be in post next weekend for the Balaidos game against Celta Vigo. The socios will have to wait for the derby against Espanyol on November 20.

Why ? Because Xavi doesn’t want to rush back. A priori, he will formalize his arrival next Wednesday, after playing his last match in Qatar. But he will let Sergi Barjuan lead the squad against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday and Vigo on Saturday. His intention is to recover the workforce immediately and to do a mini land preparation during the mini international break. Because he noted that, physically, the Blaugrana are not at their best. Then it will be the derby against the Pericos. That day, Barça will officially change era …

Xavi Hernández se estrenará en el derbi ante el Espanyol. #rcdehttps://t.co/PHtq0uInK7

– Alberto Martínez (@super_martinez) October 30, 2021