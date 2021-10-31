More

    express preparation, derby … Xavi has stopped his calendar

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in figures

    Despite Al-Sadd’s press release last night, Xavi is going to train FC Barcelona well. All the Spanish media agree on this. What differs is the arrival schedule of the former legendary leader. According to AS, he will not be in post next weekend for the Balaidos game against Celta Vigo. The socios will have to wait for the derby against Espanyol on November 20.

    Why ? Because Xavi doesn’t want to rush back. A priori, he will formalize his arrival next Wednesday, after playing his last match in Qatar. But he will let Sergi Barjuan lead the squad against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday and Vigo on Saturday. His intention is to recover the workforce immediately and to do a mini land preparation during the mini international break. Because he noted that, physically, the Blaugrana are not at their best. Then it will be the derby against the Pericos. That day, Barça will officially change era …

    Xavi on Barça bench for the derby on November 20

    Blaugrana legend Xavi is doing well as FC Barcelona coach. But if he should formalize his arrival next Wednesday or Thursday, it will be necessary to wait until November 20 to see him on the bench. Because he doesn’t want to rush.

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleIranian Hackers Hacked Israeli Company Cyberserve
    Next articleThe results of the Loto de la FDJ of Saturday, October 30, 2021

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC