Fabienne Carat pregnant on the red carpet: round belly and princess dress with her sister Carole

After first hiding her pregnancy, Fabienne Carat now displays her pretty baby bump without restraint. “It is certainly out of modesty that I did not expose myself. I was worried that I wasn’t ready, that I wasn’t up to it, had she confided in this regard to our colleagues from Current wife. I told myself that if I dressed in a tighter way, I would have to assume and say to myself ‘this is really true’. And then I knew I would have to face questions that I might not know what to answer. But now I feel ready to talk about it because I feel good.“

If she is apparently no longer in a relationship with the father of her baby, Fabienne Carat is still well surrounded. Indeed, it is as a single mother, but especially with the help of her sister Carole, with whom she has moved in, that she is preparing for this new life.





The Global Gift Gala, 10 years already

With this 10th edition of her Global Gift Gala, María Bravo continues her quest for records in search of a fairer, more equitable, more united world and in which the high profiles of society unconditionally help the most vulnerable. As ambassador of the new premium coffee brand Lingui Yo, associated with the Gala for this anniversary, Gims supported the values ​​carried by this event: respect for the environment and a strong humanitarian commitment, in Africa in particular. The popular performer wishes, among other things, to finance the education of young people in Africa and access to drinking water, to promote local production and know-how, as well as all sectors of African excellence.

Other most famous faces on the international solidarity scene were also present: Chenoa, Amy Jackson and philanthropren Tural Mammadov. Singer Chenoa received the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award.