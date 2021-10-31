Fnac / Darty offers a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Pad pack for less than 130 €

Samsung’s second generation of wireless headphones, the Galaxy Buds 2, is already available at a reduced price in a pack that also contains a Samsung Pad, an induction wireless charger. Everything is displayed at 149.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros at Fnac and Darty, but an ODR of 15% is also proposed to lower the bill.

The Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung’s new true wireless, joined the large family of headphones with active noise reduction last August. In addition to that, they offer a balanced sound rendering that will suit as many people as possible. To test them, the time is ideal since they slip into a pack also including a Samsung Pad, all at a reduced price thanks to a promotion coupled with an ODR.

What to remember from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + wireless charger pack

Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation

Compatible with fast charging

A wireless and discreet Samsung Pad

First displayed at 169.99 euros, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Samsung Pad charger pack is currently available at 149.99 euros at Fnac and Darty But thanks to a 15% ODR offered by Samsung, the price of the together comes to 127.49 euros.

Effective active noise reduction

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are in line with the Buds Live or Buds Pro. They therefore also adopt an in-ear format while roundness, which will still remain very comfortable in the ear, in particular thanks to their contained weight of 6.3 grams per headset.

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Buds 2 feature active noise reduction. As a reminder, this technology allows the user to be isolated thanks to the reduction of surrounding sounds. If the headphones of the Korean brand do not offer as good a result as the unmistakable AirPods Pro and other WF-1000XM4 from Sony, they will still provide a really convincing noise reduction. Note that a transparency mode will also be available for, on the contrary, to be able to listen to the noises in the surroundings.

Audio quality at the rendezvous

In addition to active noise reduction, the Galaxy Buds 2 stand out with a balanced, well-detailed and warm sound reproduction, in particular thanks to its two dynamic transducers. However, if Samsung’s signature doesn’t really suit you, you can always modulate different presets available on the Galaxy Wearables app.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are also equipped with three microphones each for calls and recording videos. In a calm environment, your voice will be well centered and you will not have to suffer from parasitic echoes. In a noisier environment, the headphones will adapt to noise pollution so as not to pass them on to your interlocutor.





Finally, regarding autonomy, Samsung promises an autonomy of 5 hours with the noise reduction activated. For its part, the case will offer 20 hours of use, and up to 29 hours without active noise reduction. According to our test, we were able to recover 100% of the battery in just 38 minutes. These headphones will charge via USB-C, and will also be compatible with wireless charging.

A practical Samsung Pad

Speaking of wireless charging, the pack also contains a Samsung Pad, a Qi certified wireless charger, which we have already recommended in our lines. Its power can climb up to 9 W, and thanks to this, you will be able to charge not only your Galaxy Buds, but also your Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Watch smartwatches without any problem. Its compact and discreet look will also facilitate its transport.

