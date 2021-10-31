Foot: Vieira begins to mark the spirits in England – around OM

This Saturday, Crystal Palace surprised England with a 2-0 victory over defending champion Manchester City. If this defeat of Pep Guardiola’s team is above all embodied by the bankruptcy of Aymeric Laporte, guilty of a bad recovery which costs his team the opener before being expelled in the 45th, it is also across the Channel the victory of Patrick vieira, the Eagles’ new coach.

If he had not really convinced in the game on the bench of Nice (2018-2020), the former legend of the midfielder of Arsenal and the France team begins to appreciate in the Premier League his animation offensive where we see more and more young Gallagher (loaned by Chelsea), Olise (recruited from Reading) or Odsonne Edouard (recruited from Celtic), and which therefore no longer relies on Wilfried Zaha alone. “He knows what he is talking about, he was an exceptional player, all the players adhere to his speech”, assures Zaha himself in The team.





Note that in this eleven figure a former Marseille: Jordan ayew. Arrived at Crystal Palace in 2018 on loan after having twice experienced relegation with Aston Villa then Swansea, the OM-trained striker convinced the London club to exercise the option to buy a season later before being elected, in 2020, player of the year in his club.

If he is not very prolific (12 goals in total while he is still in his fourth season at the club) his work on the wing is still appreciated and makes him a holder.