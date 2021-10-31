Football Ligue 1 – OM at the heart of a vast scam, beware!

While the 12th day of Ligue 1 will conclude with the Sunday evening poster between Clermont Foot and Olympique de Marseille, the Auvergne club continues to fight against scams on the black market.

Even if Clermont has already received the Marseille club at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, in 2016 as part of the round of 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue, OM will go well for the first time in its history to Auvergne to play a Ligue 1 match. And while the club chaired by Pablo Longoria and coached by Jorge Sampaoli is all the rage in this first part of the season, the CF63 has had no trouble filling its walls. Moreover, the promoted could even have “Fill the stadium three times”, given the exceptional enthusiasm surrounding this meeting. Faced with the very many requests for seats, not all spectators have found what they are looking for. Because to complete the stadium, in addition to the 8,735 basic subscribers, Clermont has favored its “Close network”, before selling a few hundred seats to the general public. All this to avoid ending up with a stadium acquired for the cause of Marseille, as is sometimes the case outside for OM. But knowing that the Clermont or Marseille fans have not all had their sesame, the black market is operating at full speed… Which does not please the management of the CF63 at all.

# CF63OM ⚠️ Attention dear supporters. Please read our press release following the illegal resale of tickets and counterfeit tickets for the reception of the@OM_Officiel, tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/cQr4Qgoz2C

– Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) October 30, 2021

“Within hours of CF63-OM, we detected several cases of scams whereby sellers use unofficial distribution networks (including Viagogo, Leboncoin, Facebook groups) to resell match tickets or to sublet their subscriptions. Please note, in addition to being overpriced, these tickets in no way guarantee your entry to the stadium. Most of them are fake banknotes. The verification unit set up by the club is continuing its work to stem these fraudulent steps, cancel the validity of the tickets in question and sanction the persons concerned, including by canceling the subscriptions of the persons responsible for such acts ”, launched the Auvergne club in a press release. In the coming hours, Clermont will therefore do what is necessary to erase any possible disputes, but also to avoid overflows, while supporters of OM are prohibited from traveling.