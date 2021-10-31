Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 not alarmed by its lack of pace against Red Bull

While the paddock expected Austin to be more of a Mercedes circuit, in the end, it was Max Verstappen who won, albeit narrowly, against Lewis Hamilton.

Of course, that raises the question: doesn’t that mean that Red Bull has definitely taken the upper hand in pure performance? The question is far from easy to resolve.

At Mercedes, Andrew Shovlin, chief race engineer, is far from sounding the alarm: for him, with exceptions such as Zandvoort, Mercedes’ pace remains satisfactory everywhere.

“You really have to, rather than watch this weekend, watch the last few weekends and this one is the hardest one we’ve had in a long time. Since the break, probably only Zandvoort has been as difficult as this one. “

“We were aware of the areas where we might have difficulty. The Zandvoort experience has given us cause for concern. ”

“Although Max beat us, I don’t think the win was easy for them and we kind of forced them to take risks. And if it’s a bad race for us then hopefully if we can have more good races we will still be in a decent position. “

Besides, even if Mercedes is sometimes behind, it is never very far, continues Shovlin.

“But there weren’t a lot of circuits where we were far from the rhythm. We struggled in Monaco or Baku, and a bit at the second Grand Prix in Austria. But there are more where we can challenge them and we can fight for the poles. “

“We know where we’ve struggled in the past, we know what we need to work on and that’s what we’re going to do. “





“But regardless of that, we still have to come up with a car that is performing to the best of its ability and give Lewis and Valtteri a car that allows them to do their best job. And that’s the only thing we’re working on. We don’t really care where Red Bull is at. “

To the question that torments all fans, namely, will the upcoming circuits be more typical Mercedes or rather Red Bull, Shovlin answers: it depends.

“It will all depend on how the cars perform in the remaining races and who fits well. For us, what is encouraging is that we were able to put them under pressure when we clearly did not have the best car. “

“As for Mexico, it’s a circuit that has suited them in the past. It is suitable for Honda power unit. There’s a lot to do, it’s such a different track and it’s such a different environment for the power plant. “

“We know what to do with our car. We know what we need to do to get the tires in the right window to function. And we know the work we have to do on Friday to be able to make those calls accurately. So really, that’s what we’re focusing on. “