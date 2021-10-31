Formula 1 | Vergne defends Hamilton: he built his luck and just responds to Max’s aggressiveness

Despite the piling up of poles, victories and world titles in the hands of Lewis Hamilton, some voices make hear another music, claiming that the driver would have been especially “lucky”, to arrive at Mercedes at the right time in particular to have a competitive car.

But in the “Beyond the Grid” podcast, former Toro Rosso driver Jean-Eric Vergne cut short these supposedly rational claims. Luck, he explains, does not fall from the sky, you have to know how to provoke it, and that’s what Lewis Hamilton did.

“Some people might call it luck, but over time I realize that’s not quite true. “

“I remember in India in 2012 Lewis was still with McLaren and he was going to Mercedes. Mercedes was a new team, they weren’t winning any races – they were far from winning races [même si Rosberg avait gagné en Chine au début de l’année 2012]. “

“I said to him: ‘You are crazy, why are you going there? You are in the best Formula 1 team with McLaren” and he replied: “because I need to build this team around me , I need it if I want to beat Sebastian [Vettel] “, which of course won everything at the time.”

“And when I look at the career Lewis has now with Mercedes, what he’s done is anything but luck. “

“He trusted the people who were on the team at the start. He could read them, he could understand them, with Toto Wolff and all the engineers behind and the money that was going to be poured into this team. “

“He knew he had every chance, if he worked well with the team, to make this the best performing team of the decade and to make him the most successful driver of all time – and that is what he did. “

“A lot of people can say ‘he has the best car, it was easy for him’, but he’s the one who built that luck. He built this team with Toto and all the people at Mercedes. “





“It’s not luck. It’s hard work and it’s taking a long-term view, and that’s something a lot of pilots don’t have. “

Lewis Hamilton continues today to write his incredible story with Mercedes, with perhaps obtaining an 8th world champion title. But that will require beating Max Verstappen, who is currently 12 points ahead of the Mercedes driver.

Which of the two JEVs does he see being titled in the end?

“I can’t tell you, I really can’t tell you. Lewis has nothing more to prove in Formula 1, I don’t even know if the driver who will improve his record is born. I would love to see Max and Lewis in the same car, that would be very interesting. “

“May the best one win and I just hope there won’t be a Senna-Prost like in Suzuka, I hope none of those things happen at the end of the season. “

If there is a culprit in the clashes between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Vergne finally leans for the second …

“I hope to see a good fight. I also like to see Lewis fighting with Max, I think he was very nice to Max more than once at the start of the year when Max was very aggressive. “

“Lewis answered him. The crash at Silverstone was just a response from Lewis. He was also on the inside and it was a racing incident but for once Lewis didn’t back down like he did a few times at Imola. The tension between them only increases and it’s nice to see. “