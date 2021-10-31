Formula 1 | Verstappen: Tensions but above all respect with Hamilton

Despite two clashes and tensions between their respective clans, led by the directors of Mercedes F1 and Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen get along well. This was confirmed by the latter in an interview, where he relates the mutual respect that unites them.

“Everything is fine” Verstappen assured in an interview with The Gentleman’s Journal. “We are like competitors should be. We are not going to have dinner together but everything is fine.”

“We have that competitive spirit and we always try to fight on the track, but also to respect each other off the track. So far there have been a few moments of tension, but overall everything went smoothly.”

Verstappen explains that he is not interested in social media and what is going on around Formula 1. The Dutchman reveals that he tries not to think of F1 when he is with those close to him.

“I know what I need to know in F1, within the team, and I’m not really interested in all the other stories around. I don’t want to follow them. I don’t want to see them on my thread. just focus on having my own time with my family and friends when I’m at home. “

“If I’m on social media I don’t want to see a race car. It’s not going to influence what I do on the weekend, on the track, or my performance, so it’s just a waste of time. to watch it. I prefer to spend the free time I have with my family or friends. “





Learning in the heat of the moment

Verstappen was the youngest driver to arrive in Formula 1, with only one season single-seater experience. In fact, his adjustment time was important and it took many years before he stopped making mistakes.

A necessary learning period according to him: “What can you expect at 17? You have to make mistakes, you have to learn. I had only done one year of competition, in F3, outside of the kart, so there was a necessary learning period. to live.

“It’s good, because I started at Toro Rosso. It wasn’t like I was fighting for the world championship at the time. It was good to fight in the middle of the pack and really work for it. I learned a lot. “

As he fights for the world title this year, he tries not to think about that goal: “There’s still a long way to go. I’m not a dreamer so I don’t think too much about Abu Dhabi yet. I’m racing one race at a time trying to get as many points as possible each time. “