France team – EdF: Giroud tries a reconciliation with Deschamps

Not summoned for the last two gatherings of the France team, Olivier Giroud is no longer in the plans of Didier Deschamps. But a few days before the next list, the AC Milan striker still believes in his chances of convincing the coach.

Long protected by Didier Deschamps, including in his most complicated periods, Olivier Giroud has lost the favor of the coach. The striker author of 46 goals for the France team was not invited to the last two gatherings for purely sporting reasons, assures the coach of the Blues. An explanation difficult to understand knowing that the international tricolor finds playing time and the net with AC Milan. Anyway, Olivier Giroud is not losing hope. The former Chelsea player still believes in his chances of convincing Didier Deschamps before the next list on Thursday.





Giroud always thinks of the Blues

” Obviously this jersey is dear to us all. It’s a privilege, a pride to wear this blue jersey, said the Milanese in an interview with beIN Sports. Now, as I said before, I am 100% focused on my club, AC Milan, which demands a lot of energy from me. But obviously I keep the France team in a corner of my head. It is something extraordinary. So I have not closed the door and I do not know if one day I will say publicly that I am retiring internationally. There is a coach who makes his choices, I am at his disposal as always. “

In competition with Wissam Ben Yedder and Anthony Martial, who are not going through the best period of their respective careers at AS Monaco and Manchester United, Olivier Giroud has ample means to return. The choice of the coach should still be really based on sporting criteria. Nothing is less certain since the striker of AC Milan seems especially to pay his public criticisms towards Kylian Mbappé before the Euro. A media release that had created tensions within the group. And that, Didier Deschamps has not forgotten. And maybe never forget it.