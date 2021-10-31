François Trinh-Duc, after the victory of the UBB against Clermont: “Find more air”

What value do you place on this enhanced victory against Clermont (25-9) on Saturday?
We had a good match, we are happy, we validate some work, especially the consistency of our group. It’s true that we had some absentees, but we didn’t take that as an excuse. It was rather a real revelation to know the depth of our group and its character, that the guys who play a little less show that they want to play, to be part of the adventure. It is a good omen, in these moments, November, winter, when it is a little rougher, to count on a group of 30 players. We were able to do the round back in the first half, and wear Clermont with a work of undermining. And we had the opportunities in the second half.
You came into play at the opening at the start of the second half. Christophe Urios had warned you at the break?
Yes they told me “warm up, you’ll be home quickly”. I had to continue to put Clermont under pressure, to hold the ball. I had seen that in the first half, we had strong forwards, who advanced, who were fighters. But we played a little too close for my taste, we fell back on their beefy forwards who defended hard and scratched balloons. We had to try to find a little more air, by playing further. Even if we did not always put in the advance, we had faster balls and that allowed us to find opportunities.
Very quickly, you registered a drop. What prompted you to give it a try?
It is the physiognomy of the match. When it’s very tight, with the rain, I know that we like to lead, to be in front. We were a little in doubt in the first half and it was important to get the score back to break free and play at home.
“I’m having fun and it was my will by signing here”
You were also at the origin of the second try of the UBB with a pass in the defense of Clermont.
The spaces were a little wider in defense, because we were trying to stretch. Jeff Poirot comes hand-to-hand and it allows you to play in the advance, to play standing up, which we like to do. It’s our way of playing. And it’s hard to defend, this game after contact, which we had been working on all week.
Then you tried a pass at the foot which was almost concluded by Romain Buros.
At the beginning, I see that she is good at playing the hand, we call, we call, it takes a little while and I see the back which comes to close early. So the backstroke option is good, and it’s true that the rebound is lucky but unfortunately it ends in touch. Fortunately we managed to come back and score the try of the bonus which makes us feel good. Against Brive, we could say that we had left him on the way. There, we went to get it. Faced with teams that play the top ranking, it feels good to the head.
François Trinh-Duc scored ten points off Saturday against Clermont, including a drop just three minutes after coming into play. (R. Perrocheau / L’Équipe)
You seemed completely confident during this half.
It is just like my start to the season, to have fun, to support my experience, by transmitting to young people, three quarters, on the strategy of the match. Indeed, Matthieu Jalibert is number 1, he is the holder, kneaded with talent, he makes huge matches. And that was the starting deal, to accompany, to be complementary with him on certain matches, as I have been able to do since the start of the season. I’m having fun and it was my will by signing here.
And yet, your partners revealed that you hardly have practiced this week.
I did not train much … My child was born Wednesday, a little boy.
For the first time in its history, the UBB has chained six consecutive wins in Top 14. Do you take it as a simple number?
These are statistics, but they speak volumes. We feel that the team wants to do well, likes to live together, whether on the field or outside. And she has this competitive side, she wants to go further, she is not satisfied with the draw as in Castres. It is always moving forward, and it is Christophe’s speech, which hammers it on us and puts us back on the right path when things are not going well. This team is not here to have good weeks or good matches, the will is to see further. The start of the season was quite favorable for us in terms of the calendar. We had taken steps and we are in what we wanted. We will see more clearly next week with the trip to La Rochelle, which will be complicated. “