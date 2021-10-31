François Trinh-Duc, after the victory of the UBB against Clermont: “Find more air”

For the first time in its history, the UBB has chained six consecutive wins in Top 14. Do you take it as a simple number?

These are statistics, but they speak volumes. We feel that the team wants to do well, likes to live together, whether on the field or outside. And she has this competitive side, she wants to go further, she is not satisfied with the draw as in Castres. It is always moving forward, and it is Christophe’s speech, which hammers it on us and puts us back on the right path when things are not going well. This team is not here to have good weeks or good matches, the will is to see further. The start of the season was quite favorable for us in terms of the calendar. We had taken steps and we are in what we wanted. We will see more clearly next week with the trip to La Rochelle, which will be complicated. “