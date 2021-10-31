French team – Savanier, the surprise of chef Didier Deschamps?

While Didier Deschamps will unveil his list for the November matches this week, Téji Savanier is making a very serious candidate for the France team.

On the side of Montpellier, there is no doubt, Téji Savanier fully deserves to have his chance in the France team, the Hérault midfielder making perfect copies or almost with his club. Aged 29, the one who has always assumed the fact of staying in his region of origin with his family knows that he does not have very long to have his chance with the Blues. Present at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he was one of the very few satisfaction on the side of France, Téji Savanier does not want to make a film, even if he necessarily knows that Didier Deschamps will unveil the list of selected players this Thursday. for the matches against Kazakhstan and Finland on November 13 and 16, two matches that should qualify the world champions for the World Cup in Qatar in a year. However, Savanier knows that the competition is fierce to integrate the Blues.





Savanier in the French team? He dreams of it

Guest of RMC, the Montpellier midfielder demonstrated that he had his feet on the ground when the question of a possible presence in the France team was asked. ” Do I believe in my chances of being selected? No, there are some very good players in the team. It would be a dream to be called. It stays in the back of my mind. I don’t really like to talk about it, I prefer to live the present moment to the fullest. There are players who play in big European clubs, they play the Champions League or the Europa League. It’s easier for them. I focus on my club. If it’s ever to happen, it will. But it’s not an obsession in my head, otherwise I’m going to hit the wall. I think of others first. I prefer to devote myself to my team », Replied Téji Savanier, who will already want to help Montpellier beat FC Nantes this Sunday afternoon.