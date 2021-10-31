French team – Téji Savanier on the Blues: “It stays in a corner of my head …”

It’s a name that brings a smile to any lover of the game. This season, Téji Savanier is treating Ligue 1 with his enchanting style and his actions full of grace. Selected with the French Olympic team for the Tokyo Olympics, the former Nîmes has not completely drawn a line on the idea of ​​joining the Blues even if he recognizes that the competition is tough.

“Do I believe in my chances of being selected? No, there are some very good players in the team, he first confessed to the microphone of RMC Sport. It would be a dream to be called. It stays in the back of my mind. I don’t really like to talk about it, I prefer to live the present moment to the fullest. […] There are players who play in big European clubs, they play the Champions League or the Europa League. It’s easier for them“.

But, promised, at 29, he does not make it an obsession given his atypical career. “If it has to happen someday, it will happen, he philosophized. But it’s not an obsession in my head, otherwise I’m going to hit the wall. I think of others first. I prefer to devote myself to my team. I have to be good with my club“. So far, the condition is more than met.

