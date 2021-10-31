from Queen Elizabeth II to Princes Charles and William, is the British Royal Family really green?

A small spade that made a lot of noise. Queen Elizabeth II expressed her annoyance at the leaders who do not mobilize enough against the climate crisis, Thursday, October 14, making an extremely rare sprain of her reserve on political issues. “It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t act”, criticized the British monarch – who will not go to COP26 in the end for health reasons. the Guardian* detected in this indiscretion, seized by a microphone remained on during a private discussion, a new proof of the mobilization of Windsor on the file of ecology.

And for good reason: the same day, the queen’s grandson, William, tackled billionaires who prefer to indulge in space tourism rather than seek solutions to climate change. Three days earlier, Prince Charles also called on the private sector to mobilize for the environment. “It looks like a strategy to influence the subject” while the COP26 starts on Sunday, October 31 in Glasgow, reports to franceinfo Dave Goulson, professor of biology at the University of Sussex (United Kingdom).

It must be said that the protection of the environment is a cause dear to the royal family. The eldest son of the queen, in particular, has distinguished himself for several decades by his commitment to ecology. “In the 1980s, he was seen as a lover of nature, which was not a compliment at the time “, recalls Anna Whitelock, historian specializing in the monarchy and professor at the City, University of London. In 1985, Charles created an organic farm in his Duchy of Cornwall, reported in 2015 The Parisian. The local media mock this new princely fad. But the initiative works and even allows the son of Elizabeth II to launch his own brand, Duchy Originals, quickly become a benchmark of “organic”.





Prince William visits his father Charles’ organic farm (right) in Tetbury, UK on May 29, 2004. (TIM GRAHAM PHOTO LIBRARY / GETTY IMAGES)

Over the years, the “green prince” defends the protection of rare species, supports sustainable town planning through his charities, collaborates in the launch of a collection of eco-responsible clothing and, in 2007, publishes his annual carbon footprint *. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he sees as the consequence of the disconnection between man and nature, Charles is campaigning for greener investments. “We have a unique but fleeting opportunity to learn lessons and turn to a more sustainable path”, he says at the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos *, in June 2020.

According to Annie Randall of the environmental movement Wild Card, Prince Charles “passed these values ​​on to his sons”. The eldest, William, has just created a prize endowed with 5 million pounds to reward initiatives in response to the climate crisis *. Harry has launched a campaign calling for an end to oil drilling in a Namibian delta classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Elizabeth II’s commitment, which is not traditionally expressed in politics, is less obvious. But his recent release “shows that environmental issues are of the utmost importance, including for the queen”, judge historian Anna Whitelock.





Certainly, the British royal family ardently and very publicly defends ecology. But as Elizabeth II herself says: talking is good; acting is better. On this second part, the Windsors’ record is less brilliant. In 2019, the multiple trips abroad of the “Royals” doubled the carbon footprint of their trips compared to the previous year, reports CNN *. And it is common to see them jump in a helicopter to get to one of their properties, insists a columnist in the columns of the Guardian*.

Worse still: at the beginning of September, the British daily * revealed that Elizabeth II secretly used her royal prerogatives to evade a Scottish law aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “It is absolutely shameful to circumvent the law when the world population is faced with a catastrophic situation”, annoys Annie Randall of the Wild Card organization.

“Speeches are not enough. The royal family must take action, at the risk of appearing hypocritical.” Annie Randall, member of the Wild Card movement to franceinfo

One area in particular crystallizes the frustration of the environmental movement: the management of the royal heritage. First landowners in the country, “The Windsors own 1.4% of UK land”, as estimated by Wild Card *. “All of their properties represent a territory twice the size of the metropolis of London”, observes Annie Randall. However, the vast majority are not managed in an eco-responsible way, notes biologist Dave Goulson. Balmoral, in Scotland, is “a hunting ground, a playground for the rich”, criticizes the professor at the University of Sussex. “This area should naturally be covered with a rare humid temperate forest, favorable to an important biodiversity. But it is not.”

Like 100,000 Britons, Dave Goulson signed a petition initiated by Wild Card * which calls on the monarchy to “rewild” (“rewild”, in English) its properties. The objective of this “return to nature”: reintroduce rare species, promote biodiversity and reforestation. “On such a large scale, the initiative could have real consequences on climate deregulation, for example by allowing a significant capture of CO2 by trees, insists Annie Randall. And the royal family could encourage the rest of the aristocracy to do the same. ” When we know that half of England is owned by less than 1% of its population *, there is enough to start a real “rewilding revolution” in the country, assures the activist.

Because the influence of the royal family on environmental issues can be summed up very simply, according to Dave Goulson: “give the example”. “This is the principle of ‘soft power’: they are known, listened to and followed by millions of people around the world. They meet many leaders”, lists the biologist. “The organizers of COP26 themselves say the presence of the royal family demonstrates the seriousness of the summit”, abounds Annie Randall.

Attached to traditions and a way of life that are sometimes inconsistent with their green discourse, the Windsors are now expected at the turn. The progress of their own “ecological transition” will also have consequences on the popularity of future kings Charles and William, believes historian Anna Whitelock. The Prince of Wales, first in line of succession to the throne, “will have to reign in a society more and more attentive to inclusiveness, diversity, the gaps between rich and poor, the environment …” A British society in which the monarchy has less and less weight.

“Ecology, which is a long-standing struggle for Charles, is his best chance to prove his worth as a monarch. This may be the subject that will define his reign.” Anna Whitelock, historian specializing in the monarchy to franceinfo

The future king has “credibility on this subject, in the UK and abroad”, insists the academic. “Taking hold of an essential issue on a global scale would give another dimension to his reign, develops Anna Whitelock. In particular because he will also be at the head of the Commonwealth, which brings together more than fifty countries, some of which are particularly affected by the climate crisis. “

Les Windsor, Charles and William in the lead, “have a real opportunity to seize if they want to prove that they can do more than talk”, confirms Annie Randall. “They are not yet pioneers of ecology, regrets the Wild Card activist. But they still have time to be. “

