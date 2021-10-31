Funeral of Marcel Bluwal: Catherine Frot, Jean-François Balmer, Nicolas Vaude … His relatives pay a last tribute to the director

Death on October 23, 2021, Marcel Bluwal was the subject of a last farewell in Paris this Friday, October 29. Many personalities attended his funeral.

It’s time for the last farewell for the big names in cinema and theater. This Friday, October 29, took place the funeral of Marcel Bluwal in the cemetery of Montmartre. And the leading personalities of the seventh art and boards came in large numbers to salute the memory of the director, director and pioneer of the small screen. Among them, Catherine Frot, Jean-François Balmer and Nicolas Vaude, who all had the opportunity to meet the deceased during their respective careers. Other personalities like Jean-Pierre Darroussin, François de Closet, François Marthouret, Pierre Santini (accompanied by his wife Lysiane), Catherine Jacob, Ariane Ascaride or Jacques Boudet also attended.

Before being able to pay a final tribute to Marcel Bluwal, many of these stars took to their social networks to react to the announcement of his death. Ariane Ascaride had in particular seized his Facebook account to relay pictures of one of his last interviews with the artist. “There you go, a month ago we were all together savoring the happiness of spending a Sunday afternoon”, she recalled in the caption with sadness, “Marcel has now flown to other unknown horizons. Mr. Marcel Bluwal has been called to places so far away that nothing and no one will be able to bring him back. My sorrow is immense.” Publication that aroused emotion among Internet users.





Marcel Bluwal died “peacefully”

The prolific director has left a huge void behind him. He died at the age of 96, Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Paris. Among his greatest successes, the public will remember his television adaptation of Les Misérables, of Dom Juan with Michel Piccoli and the Vidocq series with Claude Brasseur, a landmark from the 1960s to 1970s. Marcel Bluwal was also a member of the French Communist Party until 1981, then directing the mini-series À Right Tout in 2008, devoted to the rise of the extreme right in France from 1935 to 1937. In a press release, his entourage specified that he died “peacefully” on the morning of October 23, without saying more.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge