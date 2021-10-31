G20 agrees on 1.5 degree warming target

The leaders agreed on a more ambitious wording than in the Paris Agreement.

G20 leaders agreed on Sunday on a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to the draft final press release, consulted by AFP.

The G20 reaffirms the objective of the Paris Agreement, namely “keep the average temperature rise well below 2 degrees and continue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels“. But he goes a step further by adding: “Keeping (the target of) 1.5 degrees within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitments from all countries“.

The agreement reached concerns a “stronger languageThan that of the Paris Agreement of 2015, told AFP two sources participating in the negotiations. The objective of the Paris Agreement is to maintain warming “well below»Of + 2 ° C, if possible at + 1.5 ° C, compared to the pre-industrial era, a ceiling which has de facto become the priority objective since then.

49 countries represent 57% of global emissions

The main stake is to know what concrete means the countries engage to respect this objective, which they are often reluctant to indicate, deplore the NGOs. Because according to the latest UN assessment which takes into account the new commitments of a majority of the signatory countries, the world is still heading towards warming “catastrophic»From + 2.7 ° C. Or at best + 2.2 ° C if we take into account the promises often “wavesOf carbon neutrality for the middle of the century.

“Mid-centuryIs precisely the wording adopted by the G20 in the final document. A horizon less precise than the date of 2050 desired in particular by the Italian presidency of the G20, “but quite significant, considering the diversity of countries participating in the G20», According to the French presidency.

The Paris Agreement mentions the objective of “balance“Between emissions and absorption of greenhouse gases”during the second half of the century“. Under pressure from the UN, more and more countries are committing to carbon neutrality, most for 2050, a few for 2060 or 2045: China and Russia, for example, have set 2060, l ‘Australia and France 2050. Excluding simple promises, 49 countries representing 57% of global emissions, including all EU members and the United States, have formally made this commitment, according to the latest report of the United Nations Environment Program.

