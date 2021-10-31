G20, climate, demonstrations in Sudan … the five things to remember from the weekend

Demonstrators march to ask world leaders for concrete commitments in terms of environmental goals, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on October 30. ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

In Rome, the G20 endorses global tax reform

The leaders (from left to right) of Australia, Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom, on October 31, 2021, after a G20 summit in Rome, during which the leaders of the major world economies notably endorsed the reform of international taxation. GREGORIO BORGIA / AP

The leaders of the world’s major economies met on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October in Rome for a summit of the Group of Twenty (G20). The latter notably gave the final green light to a reform of global taxation. This “Historic agreement”, in the words of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, among other things, provides for the introduction of a minimum tax of 15% for the largest multinationals, with the objective of implementation by 2023.

“For four years, I have been fighting to implement an international tax of at least 15% for multinational companies. Tonight, we are there! “, welcomed the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeted ” a great success “ and “A clear signal of fairness”.

On the climate, the G20 reaffirmed the objective of the Paris agreement which is to maintain warming “Well below” of + 2 ° C, if possible at + 1.5 ° C, compared to the pre-industrial era. But, while states have agreed to stop subsidizing new overseas coal-fired power plant projects, they have not set any clear targets for the national phase-out of coal.

Launch of COP26 in Scotland

The President of the COP26, the Briton Alok Sharma, and the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, during the press conference to launch the COP26, in Glasgow (Scotland), on October 31, 2021. PAUL ELLIS / AFP

The 26e United Nations climate conference (COP26) opened on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. The event – which runs until November 12 – is expected to bring together some 30,000 people from 196 countries, and will bring together 120 heads of state on Monday and Tuesday. Among the leaders of the great powers, Joe Biden (United States) confirmed his presence, as well as Narendra Modi (India), Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey), as well as Emmanuel Macron (France) or the president of the Commission. European Union, Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, who has not left his country since the start of the pandemic, will not be visiting Glasgow, but he could make a video conference appearance. Vladimir Poutine (Russia), Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil) and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Mexico) will not make the trip.

This COP26, often presented as “The last chance meeting”, raises many expectations, hopes but also fears. It’s about a “Extraordinary COP in extraordinary times”, according to the president of the COP26, the Briton Alok Sharma. This conference is the most important since the adoption of the Paris climate agreement in 2015, and it constitutes a test of credibility for this international treaty. The first collective increase in climate targets should have taken place in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the COP from being held.





After the coup in Sudan, three dead in protests

Opponents of the coup in Sudan demonstrate in the streets of the capital, Khartoum, on October 30, 2021. MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH / REUTERS

Thousands of opponents of the military coup in Sudan demonstrated on Saturday against General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Bourhane. For five days, the Sudanese entered ” civil disobedience “, perched on barricades. Against them, the real or rubber bullets and tear gas canisters of the security forces rained.

The toll rose on Saturday with 12 protesters killed and more than 170 injured. Three demonstrators were killed in Omdourman, Khartoum’s twin city, and around 100 injured by the security forces, according to a union of doctors supporting democracy. Police denied in a statement firing live ammunition at protesters and accused them of having “Attacked” the police.

In the capital as in the east of the country, the processions chanted slogans against the army on the occasion of this “Manifestation of the million” while security forces crisscrossed Khartoum, blocked bridges and searched passers-by and cars. State television, stormed by the army on the first day of the putsch, broadcast testimonies of soldiers, bandages on their heads, claiming to be victims of violence on the part of the demonstrators.

Post-Brexit fishing: “The ball is in [le] British camp, insists Emmanuel Macron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron met on the sidelines of the G20 on the post-Brexit fishing dispute that is undermining Franco-British relations in recent weeks, in Rome, October 31, 2021 . GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson spoke while the dispute over post-Brexit fishing has further strained Franco-British relations in recent weeks. During their meeting, the French president tried to initiate a form of ” de-escalation “ with the head of the British government. It is “Lower tensions and stabilize the situation”, we told the Elysee at first.

In a statement made at the end of the summit, Mr. Macron said on Sunday evening that ” the ball [était] in [le] camp “ British. “If the British do not make any move, the measures of November 2 will have to be put in place because it will be an end of inadmissibility”, warned the French president, saying “Hope[r] that tomorrow there will be a positive response ”.

For London, the threats of French reprisals are “Unjustified” : since Brexit, European fleets must acquire fishing licenses to continue fishing in British waters. In particular, small boats must prove that they fished in these waters between 2017 and 2020, under the terms of the post-Brexit trade agreement. However, nearly a hundred of them could not provide proof of this history, explains London.

The CRS behind the shooting that killed Zineb Redouane will not be referred to a disciplinary council

The CRS at the origin of the shooting, the 1er December 2018 in Marseille, having killed Zineb Redouane, hit in the face by a tear gas canister, will not be referred to a disciplinary council. The Director General of the National Police (DGPN), Frédéric Veaux, decided not to follow the opinion of the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), which recommended, in the conclusions of its administrative investigation, a referral to the disciplinary council.

In its report transmitted on May 20, the IGPN had estimated that the CRS had indeed carried out a regulatory fire without deliberately targeting the victim, but that it had failed to “The obligation of discernment through manifestly unsuitable action”, according to a source familiar with the matter. The octogenarian died on December 2, 2018 in hospital, twenty-four hours after being hit head-on by a tear gas canister while closing a window in her apartment in the city center, where demonstrations were taking place. .

An expert report submitted in May 2020 as part of the judicial investigation concluded that the police shooting had been carried out in the rules – in a bell – and had accidentally reached the victim. But an independent video counter-investigation, published at the end of 2020 by the media Disclose, had concluded, on the contrary, to a tense shot, a practice prohibited in front of an apartment building.

