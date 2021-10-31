G20 leaders endorse reform of international taxation

According to a statement from the US Treasury, the heads of state and government of the G20 have given the green light to the tax reform of multinationals.

The heads of state and government of the G20, meeting Saturday in Rome, gave the green light to the tax reform of multinationals, including planning to tax them at least at 15%, according to a statement from the US Treasury.

“Today, all G20 heads of state approved a landmark agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the press release.

This agreement was concluded in early October under the aegis of the OECD by 136 countries, which represent more than 90% of world GDP. The reform should allow these countries to generate around 150 billion dollars in additional revenue per year thanks to this minimum tax.

Read alsoTaxation of multinationals: historic agreement in 136 countries with a rate set at 15%

Things are going to be more complicated on the climate, where many are calling for a strong signal on the eve of the opening Sunday of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. Especially since the G20, which includes developed countries such as the United States and members of the European Union, but also the large emerging economies such as China, Russia, Brazil or India, represents 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Read alsoCOP26: in Glasgow, a climate summit to remobilize the planet

The defense of the environment was also one of the watchwords of the demonstrators who began to gather on Saturday afternoon in the streets of Rome. Various organizations (unions, far left, Fridays for Future) have called for rallies where they hope to mobilize thousands of people.

To see also – Thousands of protesters march for climate in Rome

“Solid, rapid commitments to reduce emissions”

“Now is the time to try to make some of the vague commitments of (the) Paris Agreement and solidify them into strong, quick commitments to reduce emissions.Greenhouse gas, underlined the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview broadcast on Saturday by the ITV channel. “We need to be more ambitious“On the climate, also estimated the President of the European Council Charles Michel, while acknowledging that the question was difficult in particular”for some coal dependent countries“.





China, and with it many emerging countries, still depends enormously on this very CO2-emitting fossil fuel, in particular to run its power plants in the current context of the energy crisis. Discussions are complicated by the absence in Rome of Chinese presidents Xi Jinping and Russian presidents Vladimir Putin, who only participate in the G20 by videoconference.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pleaded for mutual recognition of the various anti-Covid vaccines available, in particular between countries that are members of the group of 20 major industrialized countries, including China and Russia.

To see also – Vladimir Putin denounces “dishonest competition»From some G20 countries in the anti-Covid vaccination campaign

Recognition of vaccines

“Despite G20 decisions, not all countries in need can access vaccinesAnti-Covid, noted Vladimir Putin, whose statement was broadcast by Russian public television. “This is in particular due to unfair competition, protectionism” and in fact “that some states, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificatesHe blasted.

Russia, he argued, “was the first country in the world to license a vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V“, Already approved in 70 countries, and”it demonstrates a high level of safety and efficacy“.

From Beijing, President Xi also asked “mutual recognition of vaccines“, According to his words reported by state television CCTV. China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are used in 70 and 37 countries and territories, respectively, including several countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia, according to an AFP count.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Sinopharm and Sinovac (the Russian vaccine is still under review), but neither the United States nor the European Medicines Agency has approved the Chinese vaccines, nor has the Russian.

Within the G20, the latest country to reject the Russian vaccine is South Africa, whose drug agency cited in mid-October an increased risk for vaccinated men of contracting HIV, which the government contests. Russian center Gamaleya, which developed Sputnik V. For their part, Russia and China do not recognize any foreign vaccine. President Xi and Putin have been detained in their countries because of the health situation which, although very different, worries the authorities.

Read alsoG20: for two days Rome was placed on alert

In addition, at a time when the rag is burning between Paris and London on fishing rights in the Channel, Emmanuel Macron will also discuss Sunday morning face-to-face with Boris Johnson. The latter said on Saturday that he “do not exclude»Activate for the first time a conflict resolution tool provided for in post-Brexit agreements with the EU.