GAUSSIN Group publishes its half-year consolidated results for June 30, 2021

Revenue and license revenues: € 20.5 million compared to € 3.0 million a year earlier

EBITDA of – € 7.4 M

Operating income of – € 9.6 million

Consolidated cash position of € 14.3 million as of October 15, 2021

Secure development prospects thanks to a firm order book of € 98 million, licenses included

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALGAU – FR0013495298) announces that it met its Board of Directors on October 26, 2021 and has approved the consolidated half-yearly accounts closed on June 30, 2021.





The first half of 2021 was marked by both strong growth in revenues and license revenues (+ 93% pro forma and + 578% in real terms), which reflects the rapid growth in activity. of the GAUSSIN Group, and by significant R&D development costs and the development or reliability of new technologies: autonomous, hydrogen and electric vehicles, robotic systems, ON ROAD road vehicles. These investments linked to the launch of new vehicles are by definition non-recurring.

The first six months of the year also confirmed the successful integration of METALLIANCE and the start of synergies with GAUSSIN.