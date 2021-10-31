General Burhan weakened by pressure from the street

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese braved security forces yesterday Saturday in many cities across the country, as the organizers of resistance to Monday’s military coup announced. In a statement read on state television, police denied firing at protesters. Medical sources mention 3 dead and hundreds injured in the repression of the demonstrations.

Khartoum, Omdourman, Bahri … These massive demonstrations across the country send a clear message to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan: he does not benefit from the support of the Sudanese street. Yesterday the general was decried by the whole crowd. The demonstrators believe that he does not represent them and wish to see him in prison alongside Omar al-Bashir. ” On October 30, al-Burhan is in Kober Chanted the demonstrators, Kober being the military prison where the deposed president, Omar al-Bashir is being held. The demonstrators also demanded the immediate release of political prisoners – including several ministers and leaders of political movements – and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, still under house arrest.





International pressures too

The violent repression of these demonstrations which, it must be remembered, are completely peaceful, is an admission of weakness on the part of General Burhan. The UN and Washington had warned in advance against the use of violence, considering that these demonstrations would be a “test” on the intentions of the military.

Warnings that have not been heard and international pressure is likely to increase while the United Nations and many chanceries had warned the military against any use of force. Recall that several Sudanese ambassadors stationed in Western countries have resigned. In addition, the support of its regional sponsors, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, is not as straightforward as expected.

Behind the scenes, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seems weakened. The general is currently consulting to find a new prime minister. In vain, because no candidate wants to endorse the anger of the street. Burhan said the place was still free for Abdallah Hamdok. But the latter refuses to do so for the moment. If Burhan continues to insist that his seizure of power was only a means to rectify the course of the revolution and to lead the country to elections, the streets do not believe it for a second.

Yesterday the demonstrators said they had lost confidence in the army. They want a 100% civilian government. And despite the repression, their determination does not seem to have been weakened. In the streets of Khartoum on Saturday evening, they once again erected barricades. Civil disobedience continues and within a few days, a new “march of the million” could be organized.

