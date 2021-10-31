Geneva airport ready to welcome large aircraft

The works of the east wing of Geneva Airport ended a year later than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This pioneering building, due to its durability and technology, will be officially inaugurated on December 14. It houses six boarding gates, mainly for large planes.

The East Wing, entirely financed by Genève Aéroport, aims to improve the reception of passengers from flights continental and intercontinental while meeting the standards in force. It will replace the provisional hall for large planes built in 1975 and today dilapidated both technically and environmentally and in terms of passenger reception. The concept of the east wing improves the energy balance of the airport by integrating advanced technologies. Thermal insulation of the terminal is provided by high-performance triple-glazed facades, equipped with specific solar protection for the summer months.

Electricity is produced using 3,400 solar panels (approximately 7,000m²). Energy neutrality is ensured through the combination of the solar power plant, advanced building insulation and high efficiency heat pumps. The latter will initially produce and store thermal energy using 110 probes geothermal. The future connection with the GeniLac network will strengthen this 100% renewable energy source.





The construction of the east wing was carried out between 2017 and 2021 but the preparatory work lasted almost five years. The 520 m long metal building has an industrial and rectangular design and can accommodate nearly 2,800 passengers per hour on departure and 3,000 on arrival. The cost of the East Wing – amounting to 610 million Swiss francs (575 million euros) – includes the East Wing building, the customs route, the construction and demolition of the GP +, the INAD Nord as well as the preparatory work of GeniLac. This unique construction contributes to the international influence of Geneva and the region at large. The official opening will take place on Tuesday December 14, 2021. On this day, SWISS will operate a flight between Geneva and New York.

