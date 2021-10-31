Genshin Impact, the latest weapon and character banners in version 2.2: are they profitable?

Here are the latest banners of Genshin Impact version 2.2. Are they interesting for your first gems? Let’s see this together.

We can say that the banners of Genshin Impact version 2.2 smell a bit like transition banners. Indeed, no new 5-star character present in them, but after Childe, place for a character that many players were waiting for the return: Hu Tao. Not to mention Thomas, the new 4-star character.

Banners

The latest character banner in version 2.2

Here are the characters on this last banner of version 2.2:

Hu Tao. What to say about her that has not already been said? 5 star type character Pyro, Hu Tao is still one of the best characters in the game. She hurts a lot, and can be used on all content. So she will ask you for correct equipment, but also very good management of the cancellation of her charged attack by a dash or a jump, so plan a little training to master it perfectly.

Thomas is a new 4-star character, type Pyro. He wields the spear, and can protect you with his shield. The character can be useful, you will of course be told if it is worth being summoned shortly before the release of the banner.

Sayu is a character Anemo 4 stars. She is very fun to play, but is not necessarily THE character you think of when you want to integrate someone from this element into your team (Hello Sucrose).

Diona is an excellent 4 star type character Cryo. She shields you with her shield, and her ultimate ability makes it easier to unleash elemental rampages with your other characters. We highly recommend her if you need a (second) Cryo character on your team.

This banner is therefore rather interesting. Hu Tao’s # 1 constellation is quite important, as it makes it much easier for you to optimize the latter’s DPS cycle, and to be able to keep your stamina to dodge rather than deal damage. Diona and Thomas can be good choices for your team as well.

The latest weapon banner in version 2.2

Let’s start with the Staff of Homa, the 5-star polearm, with DMG CRIT in main statistics.





HP is increased by 20%. The character equipped with the weapon also gets an ATK bonus equal to 0.8% of their max HP, and when their HP is less than 50%, they get an additional ATK bonus equal to 1% of their HP. max.



Let’s be very clear about this weapon. It remains to this day one of the best weapons in the game, and for many characters. But she’s just perfect for Hu Tao who relies a lot on his hit points to do damage. This weapon is never a bad choice.

The last sigh, on the other hand, is a 5-star arc with Energy recharge in main statistics.

Increases Elemental Mastery by 60 pts . When the character equipped with this weapon hits an enemy with his skill or elemental rampage, he gains a talisman of reminiscence, at the rate of one talisman every 0.2s max, even if he is no longer deployed. Once 4 talismans have been accumulated, they are consumed and cause all nearby team members to benefit for 12s from the “Millennium Concert – Farewell Song” effect, which increases their elemental mastery by 100 pts and their ATQ of 20% . It is no longer possible to gain Talismans of Reminiscence for 20s after activating this effect. The different effects of the Millennium Concert cannot be combined



For this weapon, it’s a bit complicated. It is not an exceptional weapon, and it is useful for few characters (who on top of that, can find better). Really not a good choice.

On the 4-star weapon side, a lot of good choices, like The ritual sword for Xingqiu for example, as well as the 2 new weapons:

The Wavebreaker Fin, a 4-star polearm weapon that for every point of the entire team’s combined elemental energy, will increase the character’s elemental rampage damage by 0.12%, up to a maximum of 40%.

Lune de Mouun, a 4-star arc that has exactly the same passive as the weapon just above.

Everything is good in this banner … except the last sigh which is to be avoided. We can therefore advise you, if you really have the money to spend, try to have the Homa stick.