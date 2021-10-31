global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Kamala Harris receives her 3rd dose –

US Vice President Kamala Harris received her booster dose of Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine on Saturday, encouraging eligible people to do the same.

“I have received my booster dose and I want to encourage everyone to do so if they are eligible,” she said after being vaccinated by a member of the White House medical team.

– Canada commits to donate 200 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2022

The Canadian government pledged at the G20 summit on Saturday to offer millions of doses of additional vaccines to poor countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic on a global scale.

Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be delivered “quickly” to developing countries, an “immediate” commitment that the Canadian government says it is making.

– At the G20, Xi and Putin demand mutual recognition of vaccines –

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pleaded Saturday at the G20 summit for mutual recognition of the various anti-Covid vaccines available, in particular between countries that are members of the group of 20 major industrialized countries, including China and Russia.

– The city of Beijing is closing some of its cinemas –

The Chinese capital has ordered the closure of part of its cinemas, as the country faces an epidemic rebound of Covid-19 within 100 days of the Beijing Winter Olympics.





In this context, the Chinese authorities, which apply a zero tolerance policy with regard to the slightest case of Covid-19, have taken great steps to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases.

– Germany: Merkel “worried” about the rise in cases –

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “worried” about the resurgence of the pandemic in Germany, warning against “a certain recklessness”.

While defending the lack of vaccination obligation in force in the country, she said she was “very saddened” that “two to three million Germans over the age of 60 are still not vaccinated”.

– Russia: start of a nonworking week –

A non-working week has started across Russia, a measure aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in this most bereaved country in Europe.

According to the official report of the authorities published on Saturday, 40,251 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

– Jordan: expatriates risk deportation if they are not vaccinated –

Jordanian authorities have warned that they will expel, from mid-December, any expatriate worker who has not been administered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

– More than 4.97 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,979,103 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 745,678 dead, followed by Brazil (607,694), India (457,191), Mexico (287,631) and Russia (236,220).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.