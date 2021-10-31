Global pop icon Kylie Minogue successfully launches her wine brand

EXCLUSIVE – The Australian star is starting a career in the wine industry on the fly. Its top-of-the-range cuvées are produced by Château Sainte Roseline, in Provence.

Special envoy to Les Arcs-sur-Argens

She puts down the all-terrain electric scooter with which she went to survey the vineyards of Château Sainte Roseline, in Les Arcs-sur-Argens (83). Australian Kylie Minogue who knows how to reconcile “Fun activities” and work, take advantage of a stay in the Var hinterland, on the property of Aurélie Bertin, her business partner. Besides, she will stay a day longer than expected. As “she is very accessible, very relaxed “, We are told, everyone is delighted. The day before, she arrived from the airport at midnight. The team, thrilled to receive the international star with 100 million albums sold, was a little stressed and had even forgotten to cook a dinner at the superstar. But yes, pop idols eat, too! Error quickly fixed. A snack was prepared straight away with the house products, and served well, such as wine.

Because Kylie Minogue is now also wine. Far from her