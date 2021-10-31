Halloween: here are the 10 creepiest movies to watch (but not alone)

News See my news

Sweets or pranks? A pumpkin cutting workshop? A Squid Game costume? On the occasion ofHalloween, celebrated on October 31, 2021, nothing better to get in the mood than a good selection of horror films to startle and shiver.

In order to help us make our choice, the English company BroadbandChoices, specialized in mobile telephony, television and internet, carried out for the second consecutive year a study to determine a list of creepiest horror movies.

A revealing heart rate

The experience, baptized The Science of Scare project, was conducted among 250 “victims”, volunteers invited to watch “40 of the scariest horror movies in the world”, the study presents. The list was compiled based on the previous 2020 list, supplemented by the latest releases over the past 18 months, and inspired by Reddit recommendations and movie reviews.

Each participant was equipped with heart rate monitors, in order to measure the average impact of the film on their heart rate (and therefore whether it was really creepy or not).

Heart rate was measured at rest and during all of the films, shown “for several weeks, under the supervision of a doctor and a researcher”, in what has been renamed “screaming rooms”.

A peak at 133 beats per minute

The results show a ranking of films where the average heart rate, measured in beats per minute (bpm), is the highest.

While the average frequency at rest is 64 bpm, some viewers have climbed to 133 bpm during the screening of certain works.

Here is the selection of the 10 scariest films according to this study.

1. Host

And the winner is, with an average of 88 bpm… the short film Host, directed by Rob Savage. Released in 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and shot in just 12 weeks entirely on Zoom, the 57-minute short film plunges the viewer into a spiritualism session by videoconference between six friends, during confinement. Spirit, are you there? Obviously yes …

2. Sinister

Last year’s winner moved up to second place (86 bpm) but kept its status as a very creepy film. Released in 2012, Sinister, by Scott Derrickson, takes Ethan Hawke on a descent into hell that puts his family’s safety at risk, after finding a series of films in the attic in which he discovers images of murders of other families and a strange presence on all of them. videos. Be careful, she may already be behind you …

3. Insidious

On the third step of the podium, the film Insidious, by James Wan, the father of the Saw, with 85 bpm on average (and the biggest peak in the ranking of 2021 at 133 bpm). For Josh, his wife and their children, moving into their new home turns into a nightmare. First with the elder who mysteriously falls into a coma, followed by an avalanche of paranormal phenomena. A haunted house story? And if it was rather a child the problem …

4. Conjuring, Warren Records

With 84 bpm and a small peak at 132, Conjuring, Warren Records, deserves to be included in this ranking. Presented as a “horrible, but true” story, the film by James Wan (again him) released in 2013 is inspired by two real cases that the Warren couple, renowned parapsychology experts in the 1970s, had to deal with in the 1970s. the whole world. A disturbing presence in an isolated place, a terrified family, a possession… You will never go down to the cellar all alone again.

5. Heredity

Released in 2018, Ari Aster’s film starring Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne sent audiences shuddering at an average of 82 bpm. It must be said that with its history of terrifying family secrets unearthed after the death of the matriarch, Heredity has something to be scary and anxiety-provoking. Perhaps not to watch with the family …





6. Terrified

Released on October 13 on Netflix without making much noise, the horror film Terrified (Aterrados) by Demián Rugna has a solid reputation after winning several festival awards. He ranks 6th, with an average of 82 bpm. We follow the intervention of a team of ghost hunters in a district of Buenos Aires, where paranormal phenomena jostle in several homes. Intriguing and stressful.

7. It Follows

As sublime as it is terribly distressing, It Follows won over critics when it was released in 2015. Directed by David Robert Mitchell, who describes it as a “nightmare”, the film ranks 7th, with an average of 81 bpm. After a sexual experience, Jay is confronted with strange visions and the impression that someone, or something, is following her… What if it wasn’t just an impression?

8. Without a sound 2

The second opus of Without a sound, by John Krasinski, with Emily Blunt, came 8th with 80 bpm. Released last June, it is the direct sequel to the first part, in which we follow the journey of the Abbot family to survive in a world where noise, even the smallest, is synonymous with worse terror. Hush… did you hear?

9. Paranormal Activity

THE movie you should never watch at night in bed. The first opus of Paranormal Activity, released in 2009, features a couple who decide to film everything that happens while they sleep in order to confirm that they are experiencing a paranormal phenomenon (don’t try at home, unless you never want to sleep again) . Obviously, when they sleep, things happen, and it’s very freaking out. The film would even have terrified the director Steven Spielberg! Average bpm: 80.

10. Conjuring 2, the Enfield case

When our name is James Wan and we have already done Saw, Insidious, Conjuring 1… We can well put the cover with the cases inspired by the very real affairs of the couple of parapsychologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. This second part (ranked 10th with 79 bpm) features “one of their most terrifying paranormal investigations…” That’s good, it’s Halloween!

But also The Ring, The Grudge, The Blair Witch Project

Rest assured (or not), these 10 terrifying movies aren’t the only ones that have noticeable effects on heart rate. In the ranking of the 30 creepiest films, the following works have also proved their worth:

The Descent : 12th place

The Ring : 15th

Halloween (1978): 17th

Chainsaw Massacre (1974): 18th

It (It, chapter 1, 2017): 19th

The Exorcist : 21st

[REC] : 22nd

The Grudge : 25th

The Blair Witch Project : 28th

Alien : 30th

You can also find the entire ranking below (or via this link if the preview is not displayed).

Now you just have to choose which movies to watch to spend a horrific weekend. And don’t forget to take a look under the bed before going to bed anyway, you never know …

