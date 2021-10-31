Halloween night: check out the list of the ten most startling horror movies

The Where’s The Jump site had fun listing the number of “jump scares” in horror films. You like to be afraid, discover the ten films which contain the most.

The methodology used by the Where’s The Jump site is as follows: analysis on the web of various articles and forums in order to determine the 100 most commented horror productions, in order to identify the number of “jump scares” in the films. Here are the top 10 films in this category ideal for a good Halloween night.

10th: It: Chapter 2

The sequel to the terrifying clown Grippe-Sou, theatrical release in 2019 arrives 10th with 23 “jump scares”.

9th:The Grudge

We find in this film released in 2004, Sarah Michelle Gellar, the actress and heroine of Buffy the vampire slayer but also 23 “jump scares”.

8th: Host

A synopsis inspired by the news for this film released in 2021: “Six friends hire a psychic for a spiritualism session on Zoom during the confinement. Very quickly, the situation escalates when they realize that they have let an evil spirit in. them”. 23 “jump scares”.

7th: That

The chilling performance of actor Bill Skarsgard in the Grippe-Sou costume had marked the spirits for the first time in 2017. 23 “jump scares”.

6th: To hell

A film by Sam Raimi, director of the first Spider-Man trilogy, released in 2009. 23 “jump scares”





5th: Insidious

“Josh, his wife and their three children have recently been living in their new home when the oldest falls into an unexplained coma. Strangely, a succession of paranormal phenomena begins soon after. A medium reveals to them that their son’s soul is breaking down. found somewhere between life and death, in the astral dimension, and that the manifestations are the work of evil forces wanting to take hold of his bodily envelope. ” We attack the top 5 with this film at 24 “jump scares”.

4th: The last rite

“To save money, Sara and Peter Campbell decide to move closer to the hospital where Matt, their teenage son with cancer, is undergoing an experimental treatment. From the first days in the old house they rented, the latter is the victim of frightening hallucinations. The Campbells soon learn that they have moved into a former funeral home whose owner was conducting spiritualism sessions. ” 26 “jump scares”.

3rd: The messengers

We find in this 2007 film, Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and Dylan McDermott (American Horror Stories), but also no less than 27 “jump scares”.

2nd: Evil Dead 2

Second film signed Sam Raimi in this top with as for The messengers 27 “jump scares”.

1st: The Haunting In Connecticut 2 Ghosts Of Georgia

“Recently settled near an old plantation in the Old South, a young couple begins to worry when their daughter meets mysterious strangers that no one else can see. A fear that is amplified when they themselves become witnesses to terrifying phenomena in and around their homes. ” 32 “jump scares”.