At 40, the eternal Zlatan Ibrahimovic still roams the football fields and will be the holder for the shock of the 11th day of Serie A between AS Rome and AC Milan this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m., the probable lines here) at the Olimpico. But before this beautiful poster, the striker of the Milan club was interviewed by the Téléfoot show. The opportunity for the Swedish international (118 caps, 62 goals) to address many topics.

“Who is the best player in the world? I think there are a lot of good players. Mbappé, I love. But what he is doing is not yet enough. He is too much in a comfort, in his zone. He must walk on fire. And if he walks on fire, he will be even better “, explained Zlatan Ibrahimovic – spent by PSG from 2012 to 2016 – about the 22-year-old player, world champion with the France team in 2018.





Ibrahimovic’s advice to Mbappé

Before developing your argument: “Imagine how strong he can get if he hurts himself. He has to smell like blood. You have to be surrounded by people who push you and lift you up, but you don’t have to be. surrounded by those who tell you that you are the best. No, no… Surround yourself with those who will tell you that you are not good enough and that you have to get better. And you will get better. This is what I think of the situation of Kylian Mbappé “.

“Mbappé is in my top, concluded Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In any case, in the top of those I love. There are other top players for a very long time. But for young people, there is Mbappé, Haaland. And who else? There is Ibrahimovic, no need for another “. True to itself.