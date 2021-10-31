heavy for cheap!

Let’s start heavy with the offer Freebox DELTA which should interest you since it is the one that offers the highest speeds, excluding offers intended for professionals.

To sum up, with the Free Delta you benefit from a downstream speed up to 8 Gb / s and a maximum amount 700 Mb / s that is 400 times faster than ADSL in downloading. The Freebox Delta is also equipped with 3 WiFi bands which offer a stable and fast connection.

Let’s summarize what the operator offers:

8 Gb / s downstream and 700 Mb / s upstream

Unlimited calls to landlines and 110 destinations and unlimited to mobile phones in France and DOM

TV / replay included, TV by Canal, Netflix, Prime Video included, Canal + Séries 12 months included and Disney + with 6 months included.

The Freebox Delta offer is priced at € 39.99 per month for 12 months then € 49.99.

Also at Free, let us point out the recent Freebox Pop at € 29.99 per month for one year, then at € 39.99 per month, which offers you up to 5 Gb / s shared downstream and up to 700 Mbit / s upstream. A very nice proposition too.

Then let’s move on to the operator Orange and its Livebox Up fiber package which offers a maximum flow of 2 Gb / s shared for download and 600 Mb / s for sending. It is accompanied by the Livebox 5.

Let’s summarize what the operator offers:

2 Gb / s going down and 600 Mb / s climbing

going down and climbing Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France, Europe, DOM, USA and Canada.

TV with 140 channels viewable with the 4K Ultra HD decoder

viewable with the 4K Ultra HD decoder Wifi repeater 6.

The Orange Fiber Livebox Up subscription is at the reduced price of € 30.99 per month for 1 year then € 49.99 then with a one-year commitment.

Then let’s go to Red by SFR which offers a flow up to 2 Gb / s for downloading and 500 Mb / s for sending, to do this you must select the option “Max speed with WiFi 6” invoiced 7 € per month. You then benefit from WiFi 6 technology for a faster and smoother connection and improved speeds.

Here is a summary of what Red by SFR offers:





2 Gb / s in download and 500 Mb / s upload

and 500 Mb / s upload Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France and to more than 100 international destinations

TV package of 35 channels viewable from a computer, tablet or smartphone

Purchase of a TV decoder at 19 € instead of 60 € to watch the channels on your TV

SFR Cloud 100 GB of cloud storage included

Access to 100 additional channels for € 3 per month

The Red by SFR 2 Gb / s fiber subscription is 29 € per month with a free month. Offer without obligation and without price increase after one year. Note that if you want to “be satisfied” with a speed of 1 Gb / s, the price drops to only 22 € per month.

Then let’s move on to the fiber offer Bouygues Telecom Bbox who offers the package Bbox ultym offering 2 Gb / s downstream and 600 Mb / s. You also benefit from WiFi 6 technology and up to two repeaters depending on the diagnosis.

Let’s summarize the offer Bbox ultym by Bouygues Telecom:

2 Gb / s in download and 600 Mb / s in upload

in download and 600 Mb / s in upload Unlimited calls to landlines in France and to more than 110 international and mobile destinations in France / Europe / Switzerland

180-channel TV package with 4K Bbox decoder and 100-hour TV recorder

Bbox fiber subscription ultym at € 28.99 per month for one year then € 46.99. Offers are with a one-year commitment, equipment rental included.

Continue with the SFR Fiber POWER 8 offer which offers a fiber package with 2 Gb / s downstream and 500 Mb / s upstream.

Let’s summarize the offer offered by SFR Fiber Power 8:

2 Gb / s shared downstream and 500 Mb / s upstream.

Unlimited calls to landlines in France + 100 countries and mobile calls from France and DOM

200 Channels and TV service

SFR box 8 WiFi 6

The SFR Fiber Power 8 Limited Series subscription is priced at € 32 per month for 1 year then € 50 per month, with a one-year commitment.

But it’s not just 2 Gb / s, there is also slower for less money like at Orange with fiber at 400 Mb / s up and down to € 22.99 for 12 months then 41, 99 € / month, or at RED by SFR with 1Gb / s download and 500 Mb / s upload at 22 € per month. At Bouygues, we find the Bbox must at € 22.99 per month with 1 Gb / s going down and 400 Mb / s going up, and finally with the SFR Box 7 with 1 Gb / s downloading and 500 Mb / s also sent at 22 € per month.