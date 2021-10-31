How to lower your electricity bill? We share with you the most effective tips

With the current economic climate, where we have recently seen the prices of fuel, gas and electricity increase, the French are looking more than ever to lower their bills. Today, we are looking at the case of electricity and sharing with you the tips to limit expenses.

First, we must start by saying that even when turned off, the vast majority of devices connected to the home continue to consume energy. Most may have low consumption when they are in standby mode, the latter still contributes to raising the bill, especially when we multiply by the number of connected devices, which has stopped growing for the past 20 years. . According to the environment and energy management agency (ADEME), the cost of these devices connected continuously would represent around 11% of the annual bill for each household. So how do you make sure you have the right reflexes and apply the right recipes in order to see your bill fall?

The first habit to change, if you haven’t already, is to remember to unplug everyday appliances like microwaves, tumble dryers, video game consoles, and television. But that’s not all ! Indeed, there is one that we often forget or that we like to keep active for practical reasons: the Internet box. However, with a consumption of up to 200kWh / year, it is undoubtedly one of the most energy-consuming devices in your home. To easily and quickly disconnect all your devices, the ideal is to opt for a system of multiple sockets equipped with a switch.

Ditto for phone or computer chargers, which often remain permanently connected, even when no device is connected. Be aware that even when not charging anything, chargers consume electricity if they are plugged into an AC outlet. Unfortunately, this habit continues in our society and few people really care. Addressing this will kill two birds with one stone. Not only does this protect your equipment, which does not wear out unnecessarily, but you also consume less.





The holiday period is particularly conducive to energy savings. If you will be away from your accommodation for more than a week, consider taking a check-round to make sure your electronic devices are unplugged and thus make sure that they will not consume any electricity while you are away. residence. This can be applied to a multitude of objects such as the refrigerator, the freezer, the radiators, the vacuum cleaner, the Internet box and many more.

Small actions to lower the electricity bill

Then, to lower your electricity bill, it’s not just a matter of unplugging the devices mentioned above. Other small daily gestures can also have an important link with the amount you have to pay at the end of the month, and thus cause interesting savings. In this sense, it is imperative to turn off the room you are leaving. In the same style, we must also learn to manage our heating intelligently. For example, do not hesitate to lower it as soon as the ambient temperature in your home is ideal in your opinion. And for good reason, each degree gained in the displayed temperature of the radiator reduces the electricity bill by around 7%.

Finally, if you plan to change some of your devices, keep in mind when purchasing that it is important to choose those that consume the least in order to give yourself the best chance of reducing the final bill. Especially since prices should not stop rising in the coming months, or even the next few years. Recently, the UFC-Que Choisir association warned that the increase in electricity could reach 10% in 2022, or around 150 euros per year for an average household in France.