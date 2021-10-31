How to reduce your bank charges?

The bank account is now almost unavoidable. But if you have to go through this to manage your personal finances on a daily basis, it does not necessarily have to be at all costs. Do you think your bank is charging you too many fees? Here are some ways to reduce the bill.

Many costs

According to various estimates, users pay an average of 200 euros in bank charges per year. The UFC-Que Choisir estimated this amount at 211 euros in 2018, against 215 euros in 2019, according to a 2020 study by Panorabanques.com. As for the 2021 ranking of the Moneyvox.fr comparator, targeting the cheapest establishments, it includes 104 banks out of 126 with an annual bill of more than 150 euros and up to 245 euros for bad students. But what are we entitled to for that price?

Without listing the detailed costs, as required by regulation, in the price brochures of banking establishments, it is necessary to differentiate between two categories of costs. First of all, the simple use of your bank account and the services attached to it often pays off. These are in particular the account maintenance fees and the contribution of your bank card, imposed by many banks, or the services rendered in branch. But it is the commissions related to irregularities in the functioning of the account and other payment incidents that often weigh the most in the balance. According to the Banking Inclusion Observatory, people in a fragile banking situation had to pay some 248 euros for bank charges in 2020.

Target your priorities

However, it is quite possible to reduce your bank charges thanks to the strong competition in the market. Start by making a small comparison of prices using one of the specialized online comparators, but also on the official website set up by the government: Tarif-bancaires.gouv.fr. If you want to drastically reduce your bill, you will have no choice but to turn to an online bank.

If you want to stay in a traditional establishment, you can try to negotiate the fees associated with your service package with your banker. To do this, study the price list in order to target superfluous services. As for the services carried out in agency, they are invoiced more and more expensive. If you can, it is better to carry out your day-to-day transactions, such as permanent or one-off transfers, directly on your bank’s website.





Tighten the purse strings

Controlling bank charges also requires increased monitoring of your accounts. Overdrafts are indeed very expensive: 66 euros on average, according to Panorabanques.com. However, more than a third of French people say they are in the open at least once a year and 11% at the end of each month, according to the Cofidis 2021 barometer. Whenever possible, it is essential to anticipate the most important expenses in order to ensure that the account is sufficiently funded, taking temporary savings if necessary to fill the gap.

And even if it means going into the red, it is better to pay premiums than intervention commissions. If you already know that the next bill will put you in the negative, take the initiative by asking your banker to increase the amount of your authorized overdraft in an exceptional or lasting way.