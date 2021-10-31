Hugo Gaston, qualified for the main draw of the Masters 1000 de Bercy: “Happy with my progress”

“How do you feel after your qualification for the main draw of the Masters 1000 at Bercy?
I am very happy. It was a very complicated game. A great fight. I’m happy to have come through and happy with my level of play against Lorenzo (Musetti), that I know well from the juniors. He was suspicious of me and I was suspicious of him. It was a very good game on both sides. I was very solid. I didn’t make a lot of mistakes while being aggressive. Lorenzo varies the game quite a bit, it’s never easy, but I managed to adapt. Chain two matches like this (after Kevin Anderson on Saturday), it’s great. I’m happy with my progress, the way I manage my matches, the important moments.
Did you feel that Musetti was mentally breaking down at the end of the match?
Yes, I felt it. I tried to stay focused on myself first. I know he’s a player who can get angry, it showed a bit at the end of the match.
What was the game plan?
The plan was to attack him, to come to the net. Do not let him dominate the game because he is good when he moves the opponent. Be aggressive to take away his time. To win, you have to be aggressive. This is what I did today (Sunday), I am very proud of it.
You have been very supportive by the public all weekend. Does it transcend you?
I love playing in this kind of atmosphere, it’s fun! The audience is always fully behind me. We must thank them. I love that. I hope it will continue tomorrow (Monday) or Tuesday.
Does this prove to you that you can perform as well on hard as you do on clay?
For me there is no doubt, I always knew that I also knew how to play very well on hard. Maybe the media will be happy to see that I play well on hard too (to smile). For my part, I have no doubts. In my team, we have no doubts about that. “