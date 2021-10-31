Hugo Gaston, qualified for the main draw of the Masters 1000 de Bercy: “Happy with my progress”

“How do you feel after your qualification for the main draw of the Masters 1000 at Bercy?

I am very happy. It was a very complicated game. A great fight. I’m happy to have come through and happy with my level of play against Lorenzo (Musetti), that I know well from the juniors. He was suspicious of me and I was suspicious of him. It was a very good game on both sides. I was very solid. I didn’t make a lot of mistakes while being aggressive. Lorenzo varies the game quite a bit, it’s never easy, but I managed to adapt. Chain two matches like this (after Kevin Anderson on Saturday), it’s great. I’m happy with my progress, the way I manage my matches, the important moments.