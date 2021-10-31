“I can’t live without antidepressants”: Muriel Robin’s harsh words on her depression

Saturday, October 30, 2021, Muriel Robin was invited to Isabelle Morizet’s microphone in the program There is not only one life in life on Europe 1. In all transparency, the comedian spoke of his depression and his hypersensitivity .

For many years, Muriel Robin has suffered from severe depression. While she has long sought a cure in success, it is in the show There is not just one life in life on Europe 1 that the comedian confided: “When we put on an ointment, it gets better. But the sore is still below. And when the sore comes from early childhood, everyone can understand it well, the ointment that is the public gives respite, but does not cure.“Analyzing how she was feeling, she explained:”Public recognition is wonderful, it gives you a break. It soothes, but it does not heal the background. The public has not replaced my family. You have to take care of it yourself. We have to get our hands dirty. I still find explanations today about the why of something deeply black inside me.“

In all transparency, Muriel Robin analyzed: “I wanted to make movies because I wanted a family to hug me. It’s very childish, it’s very childish. I could have made any movie just to get people like ‘You, I want you’. I didn’t want to be known, I wanted to be recognized, especially in my sensitivity.“While under treatment, the comedian assured:”I am depressed, I have always had that in me. I am on antidepressants, I say that, and it will be my whole life. I can’t live without antidepressants, but I feel normal. These are the others that I find weird. I find it weird that we can live normally by typing everything horrible on this planet. I tried to do without the antidepressants, but it doesn’t work. It does not work anymore.“

Muriel Robin: “Without the antidepressants, I’m going into the wall”

While she will surely need antidepressants her whole life, the star explained: “I don’t know why I told myself that if I didn’t take it, then I was fine. There is no question of going well or not! We’re not going to change his sensitivity. And I will always be hit by the unbearable things in the world in the same way. Without the antidepressants, I hit the wall, I no longer understand anything in the world, it’s impossible.“

