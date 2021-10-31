“I could not see her”: Jérémy Amelin (Star Academy) reveals the underside of his relationship with Maud

TF1 allowed viewers to take a big leap in time. This Saturday, October 30, 2021, the channel broadcast Star Academy: we said we’ll meet in 20 years, presented by Nikos Aliagas. It was an opportunity for viewers to see some emblematic candidates of season 1, but also of season 5. The winner Magalie Vaé, Emilie Minatchy, Maud Verdeyen, Jean-Luc Guizonne, Jérémy Amelin and Pierre Mathyss. And two participants remembered their divine idyll.

In 2005, the public was able to discover the faces of the candidates of season 5 of the star Academy. And like Jenifer and Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Maud verdeyen and Jeremy Amelin came closer in front of the cameras. A subject that the former academician star mentioned on the premium set this Saturday. Thus, viewers were able to take a look behind the scenes of their meeting: “We were very sincere and very naive. Our story is so spontaneous. We met on the set of the credits. Me I couldn’t see her. For me it was the blonde who was going to get me drunk all season. But she twisted her ankle and I helped her off the set. I think that’s where it started.“





Maud, who was only 17 at the time, went on to explain how she saw the young woman she was sixteen years ago. “I see her as a little ladybug who does not really know what she is doing there in the end. Who says to himself ‘I’m going to sing, I’m going to do it’. Who has less experience than the others but who will give everything and learn thanks to the teachers who were there. If I had to do it again, I would do the same thing again“, confided the divine blonde who is today the happy mother of two children and in love with a certain Xavier Jozelon.