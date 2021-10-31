“I have always thought that the murderers could not be left unpunished”, says the daughter of the minister who died in 1979

The family of Robert Boulin, Minister of Labor and Participation of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, found dead on October 30, 1979, in a pond in the forest of Rambouillet, in the Yvelines, has sued the State for “serious misconduct “in June 2021. The judge reacted in September. A final twist that Fabienne Boulin-Burgeat and her council Marie Dosé revealed Thursday, October 28 during a press conference, forty-two years after the facts. Officially, the politician committed suicide in a few tens of centimeters of water after having absorbed barbiturates.

“In September 2021, I received at my office a rejection of requests for acts which refused 24 requests for acts from the civil party [notamment des demandes d’auditions de témoins]… The worst thing is when bad faith takes hold in judicial work and goes so far as to consider that everything that is subsequent to the death of Robert Boulin should not be exploited, says the lawyer (…) All those who have been able to testify to the exit of the body, to the place where it was… all that is absolutely irrelevant since they weren’t there when the person was possibly murdered. That means we’re not even going to use the crime scenes anymore… And that’s the motivation for the order. “

“It is about my father’s honor and the truth”

“This is what we wanted to tell you, between anger and revolt, but not weariness, because as Fabienne Boulin-Burgeat says, she is not a victim, but a resistance fighter”, concludes Me Dosé who appealed against these refusals to the Versailles Court of Appeal. Ironically, the two women spoke to the press in a room of a restaurant near Les Invalides, in Paris, with walls decorated with portraits of women and politicians. His client recalls the meaning of his fight to the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday” (replay): “I am not stubborn, but I am stubborn and resolute. This is my father’s honor and the truth.”





“There are times when you ask yourself questions, because it is very heavy psychologically, financially, for your children … specifies Fabienne Boulin-Burgeat. It’s forty-two years of struggle, it’s not nothing. Of course there are times of discouragement, but in the end I always thought that the murderers could not be left unpunished. This impunity is unbearable. It’s not just a dead man, Robert Boulin, he’s also someone who had a passion for public service, and for trying to defend the general interest. “ In civil proceedings against the State for “gross negligence”, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2022.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (iOS & Android), “Magazines” section.