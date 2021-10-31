In Afghanistan, first official appearance of the mysterious “supreme leader” of the Taliban

By sudouest.fr with AFP





The mysterious Taliban ‘supreme leader’ Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has appeared for the first time officially in public since his appointment in 2016

Some said he was dead, hidden in Pakistan, or living in hiding in his province of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan: the mysterious “supreme leader” of the Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, appeared for the first time officially in public since his appointment in 2016, the Taliban government announced on Sunday.

“The Commander of the Believers, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, made an appearance at a large gathering at the famous Hakimiya madrassa and spoke for ten minutes to the valiant soldiers and disciples,” the Taliban government said in a message on Sunday. audio in support.

According to a local source, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada arrived at this Koranic school in Kandahar with a convoy of two cars under very high security and no photographs were allowed. In the distributed audio recording, the mullah can be heard indistinctly reciting prayers and blessings. He prays there in particular for the memory of the Taliban “martyrs” and for the success of the leaders of the Islamic Emirate, “put to the test” in their new responsibilities as leaders of Afghanistan since mid-August.





With the exception of rare annual messages during Islamic holidays, the top Taliban leader had hitherto maintained the utmost discretion around himself. Until the US withdrawal from the country this summer, no one knew his whereabouts or if he was still alive. Until he succeeded Mansour in 2016, killed by an American drone strike in Pakistan, Mr. Akhundzada was relatively unknown, more involved in judicial and religious matters than in military maneuvers.

“Seminar”

Once in power, the Taliban mullah quickly won the loyalty of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, who called him an “emir of the believers”, the highest responsibility in the world. Sunni jihadist galaxy.

In his function of “supreme leader”, Mr. Akhundzada is responsible for maintaining the union within the Taliban, a complex mission after the first internal cracks at the time of the announcement of the death – hidden for two years – of the founder of the Islamist movement, Mullah Omar.

His last message dates back to September 7, when the new government was appointed from which he demanded the application of Islamic law, Sharia, in state affairs. The new power, anxious to put an end to rumors, had announced in September that Hibatullah Akhundzada had lived “from the beginning” in Kandahar and that he would appear “soon in public”.

“We have regular meetings with him on monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and how to run our government,” said one of his relatives, Mullah Yussef Wafa, governor of Kandahar, on Wednesday. “He gives advice to all the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and we follow his rules, his advice. “