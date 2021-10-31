in euphoria, Anthony Lopes hurt a supporter!

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: Les Gones’ 10 biggest sales

Following OL’s victory against RC Lens (2-1), Anthony Lopes exploded at the final whistle. Seizing the ball, the Rhone goalkeeper threw a candle in the stand before celebrating with his teammates with the two Kops. The (normal) story could have ended there if the balloon put into orbit by the Portuguese porter had not injured a supporter.

Photographer and OL fan, Toma was in the stand with his girlfriend when he saw the ball hit him. The following ? The person tells it in a lunar thread after his release from the emergency room: “To give you news, Antho Lopes released a huge candle in the 94th, the ball literally fell on me and my girlfriend in the East stand. I hit the ball with my hand to protect my girlfriend and my wrist broke in shock. I was taken to hospital, I was released at 7am in the morning with a cast. Tomorrow I’m going to have my wrist operated on. The goal is that I could no longer exercise my profession (photographer) until the beginning of 2022 .. I am disgusted ”.

Knowing the responsiveness of OL on this type of case, it is likely that Anthony Lopes will quickly contact the fan concerned to get his news …

Something so improbable happened to me, I just sit down pic.twitter.com/H4o9B03Ynn

– Toma (@Jesuance) October 30, 2021