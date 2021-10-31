In Germany, a coal mine engulfing the villages

Alle Dörfer BLEIBEN! The village of Lützerath 200 meters from the Garzweiler chasm.

GERMANY – On the brink of the abyss. This is literally the situation of the small village of Lützerath, in the Rhine region of Germany, threatened by the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine. This open-pit mine is already at the origin of the expropriation of nearly 50,000 inhabitants over the past 15 years. The same fate could soon be reserved for the last resident of Lützerath. To avoid this, the movement “Alle Dörfer Bleiben” (“all villages must survive”) will invest the place this Sunday, October 31, while, coincidentally, the COP26 opens in Glasgow. The objective is to block the road to the energy giant RWE, which has also planned the destruction of five other surrounding localities. Christopher Laumanns, one of the members of the “Alle Dörfer Bleiben” collective, agreed to answer questions from HuffPost. His father’s family is from Keyenberg, one of the other endangered villages, where he also lives in part. He describes an urgent situation, when “only 200 meters remain between the village and the mine. RWE excavators are currently digging directly towards the village day and night. RWE wants to expropriate the last farmer in Lützerath, Eckardt Heukamp, ​​and then demolish his farm and the rest of the village. He resists his expropriation in court. ” The Garzweiler open-pit mine sinks into the ground to a depth of 400 meters and covers an area of ​​48 km2. It is one of the largest coal mines in Europe, but also the most polluting site on the whole continent.

A “small victory” for Lützerath Lützerath is located in western Germany, an hour from Cologne. The place has almost become a ghost. All the inhabitants deserted the place of will or force, apart from Eckardt Heukamp. He is the last farmer in the village and could in turn have been expropriated from November 1. But “Alle Dörfer Bleiben” reported a turnaround on October 28. “Eckardt appealed the first court decision to a higher court. RWE has now declared that it will refrain from any destruction until the higher court decides, at the latest until January 7, 2022. This is a small victory for us ”, comments Christopher. On the other hand, the collective recalls in a press release that the commitment of RWE does not apply to other properties of Lützerath. The members of “Alle Dörfer Bleiben” expect the demolition work to take place in the near future.

The rally organized by the movement is still maintained, several thousand people are expected according to one of the organizers.

“The event is an enlarged version of our weekly ‘village walks’, where we tour the threatened village and its surroundings,” says Christopher Laumanns. Indeed, the destruction of the village Lützerath is far from being an isolated case in Germany.

“It’s like Mordor here! ” The lunar landscape of the Garzweiler mine stands out in the middle of the fertile Rhine lands. Forests have been razed, cemeteries displaced, homes destroyed and thousands of people have been expropriated. In total, around twenty villages have been wiped off the map. This process of destruction for the benefit of the expansion of the mine was made possible by a law dating from 1937, which is still in force. For the sake of energy independence, this law was adopted during the Nazi era and authorizes the German state to prioritize land use over the right to property. Christopher explains that “Lützerath is officially part of the large village Immerath, which has already been destroyed.” Former residents were taken to “replacement villages”. They received financial compensation which depends on “how each person deals with the mining company RWE. The company ensures through contracts that people do not disclose how much money they have received ”. “It’s like Mordor here!” A former Immerath villager described to Sky News in June 2021. Immerath was located south of Garzweiler and housed 900 residents. Its church, classified as a historical monument, was also demolished. This dynamic does not seem to be stopping. RWE has in its sights the some 600 million tonnes of coal still lying dormant under the surrounding villages, while Germany plans to phase out coal in 2038.