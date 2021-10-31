in videoconference, Putin and Xi demand mutual recognition of vaccines

China and Russia are largely absent from the first face-to-face summit organized by the G20 since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, this weekend in Rome. But Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin each prepared a speech for their counterparts this Saturday, October 30. Both pleaded for mutual recognition of vaccines.

The Chinese and Russian presidents would like, they made it known publicly this Saturday to the other heads of state and government of the G20, that their vaccines against the Covid, and the vaccination certificates attached to it, are better considered, in particular between members of the G20, group of the twenty richest countries on the planet.

” Despite G20 decisions, not all countries in need can access vaccines »Developed to deal with this syndemic, says Vladimir Poutine. ” This is mainly due to unfair competition, protectionism “, the fact that ” some states, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates “, According to the Russian president.





► Read also: Vladimir Putin calls on the Russians to be vaccinated

Russia, recalls the leader of the Federation from Moscow, was the first nation in the world to approve a vaccine against Covid-19, called Sputnik V. This vaccine has been approved in 70 countries, and “ demonstrates a high level of safety and efficacy », He defends, in a speech broadcast by Russian public television.

From Beijing, the same story goes: Xi Jinping also asked this Saturday for a form of reciprocity, ” mutual recognition of vaccines “, According to comments reported by state television CCTV. Sinopharm and Sinovac are used in 70 and 37 countries and territories around the world, including several countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia, according to Agence France-Presse which has carried out its own count.

The Reuters agency recalls that Xi Jinping has not left his country, very much on the spread of the virus beyond the borders between States, since the beginning of the year 2020. But also that the new head of the Japanese government , Fumio Kishida, has also decided not to attend his very first G20 summit.

► To reread: Xi, absent from the G20 and COP26, remains in his health bubble

To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Sinopharm and Sinovac, while Sputnik V is under review. But neither the United States, nor the European Medicines Agency, nor countries of the European Union such as France, have approved the Chinese and Russian vaccines, pushing those concerned to revaccinate themselves. As for Moscow and Beijing, they do not recognize any foreign vaccine.

With agencies