Inoxtag breaks the French audience record on Twitch during ZEVENT 2021

On the occasion of ZEVENT 2021, the famous YouTuber Inoxtag set the new audience record on Twitch France.

On the last day of ZEVENT 2021 for Action Against Hunger, Inoxtag, which already performed during the first two days of the event, completely turned social networks and the world of Twitch upside down.

After reaching his donation goal of 150,000 € in which he was to invite “the mermaid” he met during his vacation in Mexico with Team Crouton, the famous Youtubeur achieved a new audience record on the platform of streaming in the company of his “partner” of live.

Indeed, on the occasion of this donation goal which made it possible to reunite the Siren and Inoxtag together again, the Youtubeur totally pulverized the previous French audience record which was held by Squeezie (388 941) with a peak of viewers over 453,000.

If this record is held by Inoxtag, it has the flavor of being assembled with the magnificent movement of ZEvent, since many streamers on site have launched raids on his live.

Thank you for making my dream come true, I never thought I would do that one day ❤️ I believe in the 10M dream! We will not let go ❤️ – Inoxtag ⚡️ (@Inoxtag) October 31, 2021

Thanks to this record, Inoxtag was also able to launch a huge movement among all its viewers so that they contribute to this charitable event for the benefit of Action Against Hunger.

When will this record be broken? Given the immensity of it, we think it should last for a long time to come.