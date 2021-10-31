Iranian Hackers Hacked Israeli Company Cyberserve

“If you do not want your data to be disclosed, contact us quickly”

Iranian hacker group Black Shadow claimed on Friday that it hacked the servers of Israeli internet hosting company Cyberserve, shutting down several websites and threatening to leak user information.

“Hello again! We have news for you!” The hackers announced in a social media message on Friday evening.

“You probably won’t be able to log into many websites today. We’ve reached the Cyberserve business and their customers. You might ask what about data? As always, we have a lot of it. do not want your data to be disclosed, contact us quickly, “he added.





Black Shadow grabbed a vast trove of information last year after hacking Israeli insurance company Shirbit, and sold it on the dark web when the company refused to pay a ransom.

Cyberserve customers include public transport companies Dan and Kavim, the Holon Children’s Museum, travel company Pegasus, and the Kan public channel blog.